Angelo Harrop admitted the winning margin could and should have been greater but he was pleased his AFC Sudbury side were able to avoid a potential FA Cup slip-up at lower-league Cockfosters on Saturday.

The Essex Senior League outfit had replied to Dan Gilchrist’s fourth minute opener in the 26th minute to level the preliminary round tie.

But parity between the sides lasted less than four minutes before George Keys restored Sudbury’s advantage with the hosts ultimately unable to find a reply over the next hour of play.

AFC Sudbury joint manager Angelo Harrop was relieved to see his side come through their test at lower-league Cockfosters in the FA Cup Picture: Mecha Morton

It not only provided the club with the Suffolk club with the £1,444 round prize winners’ money but also gave the new joint management team their first win in their second competitive game in charge.

“For us it was vital we got through and progressed,” admitted Harrop, who suceeded Mark Morsley alongside Rick Andrews.

“Getting our first win as managers at Sudbury is really good for us on a personal level but also for the team as winning breeds confidence.

George Keys celebrates scoring what turned out to be the winning goal in AFC Sudbury's 2-1 FA Cup victory at Cockfosters on Saturday Picture: Steve Screech

“I don’t like to make excuses of anything but the pitch was not in great condition but we will not always have great facilities like we do at Sudbury and you have to show you can adapt to that.

“It was challenging but I was really glad we managed to progress.”

While he was frustrated not to have killed the tie off with their numerous chances, he was happy to see the new-look side creating them.

He said: “I think we were definitely worthy winners.

“The game should have been put to bed in the first half as we had some really good chances that we did not finish.

“But I said to the guys at half-time that it was good we were getting in those positions.

“We definitely took our foot off the pedal in the second half but I do not remember them having too many chances and it was comfortable in the end.”

He added: “It is going to be a gradual process. We are nowhere near the end product yet but we got a good draw against Aveley who are a very good team in our league and we’ve won at Cockfosters.”

While the finishing left something to be desired, a solid rearguard has continued to please him, with Harrop picking out two players for special praise.

“We were really impressed with the back four,” he said. “So far they have really given us a good platform to work from.

“Joe Grimwood and Jamie Shaw have been tremendous and there seems to be a really good partnership forming there.

“Jamie has obviously got that experience of having been there and done it and Joe is a young centre-half that we rate really highly.”

Monday’s cup draw saw Sudbury given a first round qualifying trip to Bedfordshire-based Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South side Potton United a week on Saturday (3pm).

But before that they face two Pitching In Isthmian League North Division matches in the space of three days, with Saturday’s trip to Brentwood Town followed by Monday’s home game with Coggeshall Town (both 3pm).

* AFC Sudbury Women got their Eastern Region Division One South campaign off to a perfect start with a 6-0 home win against Hutton.

There were three goals in each half for Luke Mallett’s side with Pheobe Guiver and substitute Tye Smith both netting twice.

Sunday sees the side host Cheshunt (2pm).

