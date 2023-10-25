With goals on their return to Step 3 proving to be in short supply, AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott has pulled off a transfer coup with Adam Mills returning to the club.

The diminutive winger or forward, the younger brother of Bury Town striker Darren Mills, had a successful spell with Sudbury under Jamie Godbold after signing from Maldon & Tiptree ahead of the 2017/18 season – scoring 11 goals in 13 appearances – but departed when Mark Morsley took over.

He has since gone on to represent Suffolk Step 3 outfits Needham Market – whom he returned to after leaving Sudbury – and Leiston while also recently plying his trade at Step 2 of the non-league pyramid with Braintree Town and Chelmsford City.

Adam Mills has returned to AFC Sudbury following a spell with higher-league Chelmsford City Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

His departure from the latter – having scored two goals in 11 appearances for the Clarets this term – was announced by the Vanarama National League South club on Monday.

It is understood there were no lack of suitors for his signature but Sudbury managed to convince him to be part of their relegation battle in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central.

Yellows boss Abbott told the club website: "He's a fantastic signing, a player that's played at a higher level and has great experience for someone who is still so young in terms of his football.

“He has played step 2 with Chelmsford and Braintree and had spells with ourselves, Needham and Leiston in the past so yes, an experienced player who has variety in terms of his play, he can go one-v-one, cross early, and of course contribute goals that we do really need. But his biggest standout attribute for me is his work ethic; he puts the team first and he'll get the players around him going also.

“We're really pleased to get this one over the line.”

It comes off the back of other recent transfer movement at Sudbury. SuffolkNews having reported last week how Billericay Town’s Malachi Napa had joined on loan as fellow winger Andre Edionhon, who had only been with the club a month, and former Ipswich Town striker Ola Bello had departed along with coach Delmarque De Barros.

Sudbury saw last Saturday’s home game with Shropshire-based AFC Telford United fall victim to the wet weather, despite having a 3G pitch, with Abbott’s fourth-from-bottom side due to return to action at seventh-placed Hitchin Town on Saturday (3pm).

Meanwhile, Stowmarket Town have also been active in the transfer market in the past week, bringing in former Bury Town youngster Ben Haddoch on loan from Ipswich Town.

We welcome Ben Haddoch to Greens Meadow!



Haddoch joined Ipswich Town following a trial last summer and will now join Stowmarket Town on a one month loan from the Championship side.



Haddoch is a centre midfielder but can also operate as a right-back and is eligible for… pic.twitter.com/WFZcZ1XeqR — Stowmarket Town FC (@stowtownfc) October 20, 2023

Haddoch, a central midfielder who can also operate at right-back joined Ipswich following a trial last summer and made his Stowmarket debut in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Ipswich Wanderers in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division with the latter scoring a stoppage-time equaliser to deny Stow a first league win.