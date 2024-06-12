"He's going to be great for us."

AFC Sudbury have re-signed their former academy midfielder Ollie Peters – who brings back higher-level experience after winning their level – to be Marc Abbott’s third summer signing.

The 24-year-old left the club after three years, where he had gone on to establish himself in Mark Morsley’s first-team, at the end of the 2017/18 season to embark on a football scholarship in the USA.

After initially playing with the Frances University ‘Patriots’ he went on to star for Georgia Revolution, leading to being named the 2020/21 National Premier Soccer League’ Player of the Year.

Academy graduate Ollie Peters has returned to AFC Sudbury after a six-year absence Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

On his return to England in January 2022 he played a key role in helping Bishop’s Stortford to clinch promotion to the Vanarama National League North by winning the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division, scoring eight times.

After experiencing Step 2 with 21 appearances last season in a side set to be relegated, he dropped back down to the Isthmian Premier with Billericay Town in December as the Essex side ended up just missing out on the play-offs with a sixth-placed finish.

"In terms of age he is coming in as a really experienced player with what I think is over 75 games played for Bishop's Stortford,” said Abbott of the son of former AFC academy coach Gavin Peters.

Ollie Peters celebrates scoring against Bury Town in his previous spell at AFC Sudbury Picture: Clive Pearson

“Obviously a handful of those were at Step 2 in the conference (National League) North.

"And then obviously he signed just before Christmas at Billericay and was an ever present in their midfield.

"I think the biggest thing for Ollie is allowing him and trusting him to go and play his game.

"He's got so much ability and can do numerous roles and jobs within the pitch.

"Again, his flexibility will be massive for us.

"He's gone away from Sudbury and turned himself into a really good player. And obviously with losing Ben Hunter he is a really, really good player to bring in at this time."

Abbott also revealed the return of their title-winning defender Ryan Henshaw, who has signed along with former Cambridge United midfielder Myles Cowling, was something which helped lure Peters back to King’s Marsh.

"Look, he knows the club inside out. He's gone away and improved his game but also now Sudbury are at a level which ticks his boxes,” said Abbott of the former Hadleigh United youth player.

"He's fairly local to Sudbury and obviously a big factor (in him coming back) is the signing of Ryan Henshaw as well. He knows him and Ryan spoke very highly of him.

"Look, we know the family very well and he's going to be exactly the personality, the character and the quality of player we want to improve in the season ahead.

"Again, it is another fantastic signing on and off the pitch."

Peter’s versatility and goalscoring ability means Abbott is excited about the impact he can have back at the club.

He said: "He can play in a two, in a three, he can play within a diamond.

“He can play in and around the front area of the pitch. He's got great flexibility.

"And in season 2022/23 I believe he scored 10 times so he's got a good end product.

"He can play higher up and really affect the game or play deeper and affect the game.

"He's going to be great for us."