Danny Laws has resigned from his position as head coach at AFC Sudbury.

Laws stepped up from his head of football role to help the club avoid relegation from the Southern League Central Premier Division at the end of last season, masterminding a run of five wins in nine games.

AFC Sudbury head coach Danny Laws - at his last game in charge on Saturday against Leiston. Picture: Mark Westley

He took the role on a permanent basis in May but has been unable to repeat that league form, despite reaching the second round of the FA Trophy at the weekend.

Sudbury sit 21st in the table with just two wins from 11 games and are five points adrift of safety.

They’ve lost their last three league games, including a 3-1 loss at Leiston last midweek. But they turned the tables by beating Leiston 2-1 in the FA Trophy on Saturday to set up a home tie with Hereford next month.

“It’s always a difficult decision to step away, but I believe it’s the right time for the club to move forward in a new direction,” said Laws, who will remain at the club as a key part of their academy set-up.

“Ultimately, managers are judged on results, and I’m the first to accept that the results haven’t been good enough.

“I’d like to place on record that the support and financial resources the club has provided have been more than adequate and capable of achieving results at this level.

“Unfortunately, I’ve not been able to add enough value in the role of manager to deliver the results required.”

Chief executive Alicja Holland said: “Danny has done his best for the team and will continue to support the club in other ways.

“His role at the academy remains important to him and the growth of the young players at our club, and he will continue to make excellent young players ready for the first team in this way.

“I'd like to thank Danny for his time, effort and positivity throughout this process."

AFC Sudbury’s Callum Page in action during the FA Trophy win over Leiston at the weekend. Picture: Mark Westley

Laws’ assistant Tom Austin has been placed in interim charge as the club look to make a “swift decision” about a permanent appointment.

AFC Sudbury return to league action this Saturday when they host Worcester City, the first of three important home matches in a week against sides all in the bottom nine of the table.