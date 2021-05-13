Being holed up in a hotel has not been the ideal preparation but Rubin Hermann is confident he can hit the ground running to get Sudbury’s title charge back on track this weekend.

Two defeats from three ahead of a washout has left the Talbots down in seventh in the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League table – 35 points adrift of Great Witchingham and Sawston & Babraham at the top.

With captain and wicketkeeper Adam Mansfield ruled out of the visit of 2019 champions Frinton-on-Sea this Saturday (11am) with a dislocated finger, their South African professional is set to arrive at a pertinent time.

South African Rubin Hermann is Sudbury's overseas professional for the 2021 season Picture: Titans

And despite not getting out of his Covid 10-day quarantine at his hotel near Heathrow Airport until tomorrow morning, the 24-year-old left-hand opening batsman-keeper is more than happy to be thrown straight in.

“I do not mind at all, I will have a hit on Friday and hopefully I can make an impact straight away,” said the player who has two years as a professional with the Titans franchise behind him after graduating from feeder side Northerns.

“100 per cent there is ground to make up but what an opportunity it presents.

Sudbury Cricket Club chairman Louis Brooks is looking forward to welcoming Rubin Hermann to their Friars Street ground on Friday Picture: Mark Westley

“If I can come straight in and make an impact and we can win my first few games that would be great. I don’t see it as anything more than an opportunity for us and me to do well. I’m looking forward to it.”

Last month Hermann was handed a two-year deal to play for first-class franchise Mpumalanga, a province to the east of Gauteng who will start in the second tier of the new expanded South African domestic league system.

The ESPN Cricinfo site lists him as having played 18 first-class matches, scoring 693 runs at an average of 31.50.

Hermann was recruited for Sudbury and to be Gosfield School’s live-in academy coach after fellow South African Shane Dadswell saw an injury prevent the big hitter from resurrecting his cancelled 2020 stay.

South African Rubin Hermann is looking forward to making his Sudbury debut this weekend Picture: Titans

Describing what he can bring, the 2017 and 2018 Africa T20 Cup experienced player said: “I am quite an aggressive top order batter.

“I’m a batsman-wicketkeeper by professional but I bowl as an off-spinner as well.

“Hopefully I can then get an opportunity to turn it over with the arm a bit as soon as our skipper is ready.”

Hermann, who is set to be involved in the junior coaching at Whittome Field for the first time tomorrow night, is getting his first taste of cricket abroad.

"I have wanted to come over for a long time," he said. "I was supposed to come over last year but obviously that fell through.

"One of the reasons is to get some finances for my wedding next year but also to experience it all as well.

"I have heard a lot of good things from people who have stayed in the past that the cricket is great in the UK."

Asked what he was looking forward to about joining Sudbury, he said: "I didn't know much about what I was getting into but when I looked into it I was delighted to see a few South Africans have gone before me, people I know in Dustin Melton and John Kent.

"John Kent is an agent in South African who does commentary and is quite well known. He sent me a message as soon as he heard I had a contract there telling me how wonderful and awesome the club is.

"I played with Dustin Melton back at university so it was quite nice to hear that Dustin was here as well, and he obviously plays for Derby now.

"I am also about fighting and playing for titles. I don't like to play cricket for nothing. I like to play cricket for silverware so to be affiliated with a club like this is really awesome.

"I think I will fit in well as I have heard the boys also like a curry and I am a bit of a curry fanatic!"

He said winning two National Varsity Championships with the University of Pretoria and being picked for the universities of South Africa team are among the highlights of his cricket career so far.

"Making my debut in all three formats for my franchise was also quite special," he added. "Two of the three – T20 and First Class – were at home at SuperSport Park (22,000 capacity Centurion Park) so they were extra special."

Hermann, whose South African season starts on his return in late September, has been far from twiddling his thumbs in his quarantine isolation. Currently studying for a Bachelor of Commerce in financial management at the University of South Africa has allowed him to catch up on some work.

It comes after he spent a year on a coaching course and studied law for three years before also moving on to a certificate in economic and management sciences.

