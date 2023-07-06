AFC Sudbury will head into their opening pre-season friendly at home to Hashtag United on Saturday (3pm) boosted by the news Ben Hunter has become the third player from their promotion-winning squad to re-sign under new manager Marc Abbott.

The grandson of former Ipswich Town great Allan Hunter came through AFC Sudbury's academy to become a regular fixture in central midfield, breaking through the 100 senior appearances milestone by the age of 20 before leaving for then higher-league Leiston in June 2021.

But he returned to King's Marsh last summer, with a loan spell at Sudbury’s Pitching In Isthmian League North Division rivals Stowmarket Town inbetween, under Rick Andrew’s management.

Ben Hunter celebrates scoring for AFC Sudbury last season Picture: Mecha Morton

With 16 players from the play-off winning side's squad following their boss out the exit door in the wake of swingeing budget cuts ahead of only the club’s second ever season at Step 3 of the non-league pyramid, Hunter’s future appeared far from certain.

But the player who first broke into the Yellows’ first team in the 2017/18 campaign and made 40 appearances across all competitions last term, scoring four goals, has re-signed for another season alongside Jake Turner, now captain, and striker Romario Dunne.

Abbott told the Suffolk Free Press and SuffolkNews of his delight at getting Hunter to commit as well as how he hopes to make him an even better player for the home supporters to enjoy watching.

Marc Abbott, who has previousy managed Haverhill Rovers and St Neots Town, is the new AFC Sudbury manager Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

“Ben is a player we are very pleased to keep at the club,” he said.

“He’s an industrious player, runs hard, finds good passes and, importantly, cares about the club through his transition from the academy to first team.”

He added: “We want to develop Ben further. He has brilliant physical attributes which we want to work closely with him to add more goals and final passes to his game.

“He’s keen to continue learning which is key for the environment we want to create amongst the players.”

The three re-signed players add to four confirmed new signings in goalkeeper James Bradbrook (Stowmarket Town), centre-back Tom Dickens (Cheshunt), full-back or central midfielder Joe Tarpley (Cambridge United) and striker Joe Neal (St Albans).

Saturday’s side is set to include several trialists along with a number of academy players as Abbott looks to shape his side for the upcoming Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central campaign further.

After pipping AFC Sudbury to the North Division title last season and the sole automatic promotion spot, Hashtag have remained in the Isthmian League in the Premier Division.

Tuesday sees another home friendly, with Vanarama National League outfit Aldershot Town bringing a side over (7.45pm) as part of the agreement that saw them pay an undisclosed fee to sign academy star Josh Stokes last month.

Meanwhile, Abbott has made Dave Walton, who had no less than four playing spells between the posts for AFC as well as managing the club’s reserves, and briefly heading up the youth section, his first confirmed dugout addition.

The former youth team player at West Ham United and Watford has been brought back to the club as a goalkeeper coach to replace Danny Potter, who is now with divisional rivals Felixstowe & Walton United.

New keeper signing Bradbrook ended up as a surprise inclusion in Felixstowe’s side to take on Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town on Saturday, but it emerged it was a pre-agreed one-off guest appearance to help cover Callum Robinson’s absence. It meant he missed Sudbury’s first pre-season training session which was on the same day.

The club have also announced their 2023/24 match day admission prices which will see a price increase for the higher level to £12 for adults, £9 for concessions which under-16s, after a successful trial of it last season, will remain free.

The women’s team’s elevation to the FA Women's National League means the club will now start charging for admission to watch them at The MEL Group Stadium. Adults will pay £7, concessions £5 and U16s will be free.

The Hashtag friendly will be £8 for adults and £5 for concessions.