Cameron Greenhall has been shocked to learn his season helping Sudbury from on the pitch is over after an MRI scan showed the head player-coach requires reconstruction surgery on his knee.

The 25-year-old fly-half was recruited by the Whittome Field club from higher-league Bury St Edmunds for his first dual role in the summer, following the surprise departure of Craig Burrows to fellow promoted rivals Colchester.

But it was against the latter in a memorable 31-9 home win on September 24 that he was forced off with what has now been confirmed as tear of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Recovery from the surgery is said to range from six months up to a year.

Cameron Greenhall sustained his knee injury in the derby with Colchester Picture: Mecha Morton

However, the former Northampton Saints academy player, who coaches at Framlingham College as head of talent development, is trying to make the most of being kept out on the sidelines.

Ahead of his eighth-placed Regional 1 South East side hosting unbeaten leaders Westcombe Park on Saturday (3pm), he said: “I’m on a waiting list for surgery for ACL reconstruction which isn’t ideal.

“I didn’t think it was as serious but I had an MRI scan and got the results back.

Cameron Greenhall was appointed head player-coach at Sudbury Rugby Club in the summer after playing for Bury St Edmunds Picture: Sudbury Rugby Club

“I’m trying to find a silver lining in this and it means I can put my coaching hat on fully and try and influence the boys as best I can from the sideline as opposed to being on the field as the number 10.

“It’s a challenge I’m really looking forward to and we’ll be alright.”

There had been fears that captain Sam Bixby would also not play again this season after rupturing his bicep tendon but Greenhall has revealed the flanker is already closing in on a return.

“Sam Bixby is hoping to be back soon, we’re unsure when,” he said.

Sudbury captain Sam Bixby has also been hit by a serious injury this season Picture: Mecha Morton

Sudbury head into Saturday’s game off the back of a frustrating 40-24 defeat at Hertford (see page 39) which saw them concede 27 unanswered points in the second half.

Greenhall said: “We started brilliantly and scored some brilliant tries but we were playing against a strong wind in the second half which we didn’t relieve pressure from.

“We conceded a few soft tries through a couple of missed tackles and unfortunately came away with nothing. We were deserved losers.”

But having beaten Shelford on home soil in their previous game 19-15 for a fourth home win in six games, he is hopeful they can step up to the challenge against a Westcombe Park side who have won all 11 matches.

“We were brilliant against Shelford at home, it was probably the best team performance of the season; the way we defended courageously and with two men down we still won the game. Our attacking shape was brilliant,” said Greenhall.

“Obviously we know what this weekend possesses and exactly what threats they have and feel if we get our game-plan right we can really challenge and test them.

“We aren’t going into it with our heads down, we’ve got nothing lose. They’re top of the league and there is more pressure on them than us.”

Winger Austin Beckett misses the game due to having the opportunity to play with an invitational sevens side in Grenada.