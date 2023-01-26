Promotion-hunting Hadleigh United are set to be boosted by the inclusion of key experienced players at both ends of the pitch for Saturday’s return to action at Mildenhall Town (3pm).

While Nick Punter is set to return from his long injury lay-off in goal, the Brettsiders are also set to welcome summer signing Olly Hughes into the team for his debut.

The striker, who turns 37 next month, committed to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club after announcing his departure from higher-league Bury Town last April ahead of going travelling.

Olly Hughes, in action for previous club Bury Town, is set to make his Hadleigh United debut this weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

But having returned from his foreign adventures, which included visiting family in Australia, the five-times winner of Bury’s Supporters’ Player of the Year award is now hungry to make his comeback on the pitch.

Manager Steve Holder, whose side lie fourth in the table and two points off Harleston Town in the second-placed promotion/relegation play-off spot, said: “He’s not just a good player, he brings a lot to the football club itself.

“He helps everyone out and he just comes in and is very chatty and gets everyone going.

Hadleigh United manager Seve Holder, who returned to the dugout on Boxing Day after being diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome Picture: Mecha Morton

“He is just a good bloke to have around the team so hopefully he can give us that little push to the end of the season.

“Now it’s going to be hard as I’ve maybe got to leave some players out of the squad but when you’re at the right end of the table that is what you want to be doing.

“It’s good problems to have at the minute.”

Punter has not played since a 3-2 defeat at Fakenham Town on November 5 where he collapsed towards the end with what turned out to be a blood clot from taking a knee in the back of his leg.

Goalkeeper Nick Punter is set to be back from a long injury lay-off this weekend Picture: Alfie Cobbold

George Bugg was subsequently brought in and is set to push Punter for the number one shirt, though Holder is set to start the latter in the rearranged League Challenge Cup tie at Ipswich Wanderers on Tuesday (7.45pm).

“Punts is now back fit and raring to go which is another bonus, but to be fair George Bugg has done alright as well,” he said.

Hadleigh’s home game with Mulbarton Wanderers was among a raft of games that were unable to go ahead at the weekend due to a frozen pitch, meaning they will not have played for three weeks come Saturday.

They are set to face a Mildenhall side who also have their eyes on second spot after a run of four wins in their last six matches, including a 5-1 home victory against Ely City the weekend before last.

Holder, who revealed his time away for the club in November and most of December was down to a work injury that saw him diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome, said: “It’s going to be a tough game against Mildenhall.

“They are a good side but at the same time they are a team that should always be up there with the budget they’re spending.

“They’ll be right up there. Phil Wearves (manager) is a good bloke and will get them going.”

Meanwhile, Holder admits his own side are currently out-performing where they perhaps ought to be.

“All the boys want to be challenging for that second spot, we have had a club meeting and we have really over-achieved with where we should be,” he said.

“We haven’t got the biggest of budgets as a football club, it’s probably in the bottom five.

“But we’ll go for it (promotion) and see what happens.”

Hughes’ availability comes as fellow forward Louie Bloom is sidelined with an ankle injury.