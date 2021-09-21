Suffolk golf star Lily May Humphreys’ impressive form in her first season as a professional has seen her confirm a dream full-time spot for next season’s Ladies European Tour.

Despite there being two tournaments still to play on the second tier LET Access Series the Stoke-by-Nayland-trained player cannot now lose her place in the top six, which qualifies her for a full 2022 LET card.

The Great Cornard resident – who won the Golf Flanders LETAS Trophy in her first month as a pro in Belgium in June – confirmed her place with her points from the weekend’s tied 17th finish in the Lavaux Ladies Open in Switzerland.

Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club member Lily May Humphreys will be playing on the Ladies European Tour full-time in 2022 Picture: Mecha Morton

It also saw the 19-year-old former Newton Green member named the series’ Rookie of the Year.

And ahead of next month’s season-ending events in France and Spain, she cannot wait to hit the big time in 2022.

“It means a lot to me and it is nice to be able to get on the main European Tour so quickly,” she told Suffolk News.

“I am really excited to play on it. After playing the first few events on it this year I really wanted to be on it full-time and now luckily I will be.

“It is a good bonus to not have to do Qualifying School.”

Humphreys played four of the LET tournaments this year – the Jabra Ladies Open in France, the Scandinavian Mixed Hosted By Henrik & Annika in Sweden and the Big Green Egg Open in the Netherlands.

But will now have access to play in all of them, including the AIG British Women's Open.

She said: "I am looking forward to it all really. I just hope to play well and get enough good ranking points to play in the majors like the British Open and the Evian Championship."

