Ben Hunter believes now AFC Sudbury have set their gold standard it is about maintaining those levels of performance to achieve their ultimate goal of a return to Step 3 football.

The Yellows responded to their first Pitching In Isthmian League North Division defeat of the campaign in perfect fashion, winning 2-0 at title rivals Lowestoft Town before last Saturday’s 5-0 home demolition of Great Wakering Rovers.

It ensured AFC remain four points clear of their nearest rivals, now Hashtag United, with Heybridge Swifts and Stowmarket Town having the potential to close that gap to two by winning their games in hand.

Ben Hunter returned to AFC Sudbury following a season with Leiston in the summer Picture: Steve Screech (AFC Sudbury)

But ahead of going to mid-table Brentwood Town on Saturday (3pm), midfielder Hunter, who was given a pennant on the pitch ahead of the Great Wakering Rovers kick-off to mark his 150th senior Sudbury appearance, is pleased to have the points in the bag.

“I think you’d rather have those points on the board,” said the 22-year-old academy graduate, who returned to the club after a year with higher-league Leiston that included a loan spell at Stowmarket last season.

“We’ve had it before where you’ve got games to catch up on and then you’re under pressure to win.

Ben Hunter in action for AFC Sudbury on his 150th appearance against Great Wakering Rovers Picture: Mecha Morton

“When you look at the table it looks nice as we’re there and have got our points on the board and it’s now for teams to try and catch us.

“But we’ve got to keep up our standards and just win games like today (Saturday) which could be a banana skin where people take their foot off the gas.

“We didn’t though and punished them throughout, we could have had more I think.”

Reflecting on hitting the 150 appearance milestone, having made his first-team debut as a substitute at Aylesbury United in a FA Trophy replay on October 12, 2017, the Ipswich-based player said: "I'm not sure there's too many 22-year-olds in this league that have made 150 appearances.

Ben Hunter in action against Felixstowe & Walton United Picture: Mecha Morton

"I can only say thanks from the academy days really to Danny Laws, Dave Cannon, Craig Power and then obviously Mark Morsley before.

"It's a great achievement that not too many people have done.

"I hope I can push on for more now and I'm not too sure who's ahead of me.

"I think to beat Sam Clarke I'll need another eight years!

"It's good though and I'm enjoying my football, that's the most important thing."

Having failed to sustain a promotion challenge in recent years, Hunter feels the squad is now equipped to do it.

"I think now we're punishing teams with the performances," he said.

"Before we played some great football and we've all been guilty of not putting the ball in the back of the net but it seems now we're dominating games and we can put the ball in the back of the net.

"It's good and we've just got to keep winning. We're a third of the way through the season now so we just need to keep it up."

There is no doubt the goals from summer signing Nnmadi Nwachuku, whose hat-trick on Saturday took his season tally to 29 from 23 appearances, have played a big part in putting them at the top of the table heading into December.

And Hunter, the grandson of Ipswich Town great Allan, revealed having the former Coggeshall Town and Marlow striker up front brings a confidence to the whole team.

"It's brilliant. I've played against him for years when he was at Coggeshall and have also thought he was a good player," he said.

"Now playing with him I realise just how good he is. I don't want to make his head too big but he's putting the ball in the back of the net for us and we can't complain.

"There's always that relief of doing your defensive duties and it goes forward that we've got a good chance of scoring every time.

"He's a good player and we just need him to keep scoring."

He also praised the growing support the club has been receiving from the sidelines.

"The support has been brilliant this season," he said.

"From when I was here before you know what it's like at Sudbury, it's quite an awkward place to get to, it's inbetween Ipswich and Colchester. There is obviously a lot of teams Ipswich way like Needham and Stowmarket then you've got Colchester and all those Essex teams they can go and watch.

"But now we've built it and it's brilliant, it's the best atmosphere I've had down here and they give us such a boost.

"It's like Lowestoft away last week was like pretty much a home game. The coach was rammed and for non-league that's brilliant to help you with the momentum."