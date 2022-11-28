Dale Brooks was delighted to see his AFC Sudbury players rise to his challenge of proving they have the make-up to become champions in Saturday's 5-0 home win over Great Wakering Rovers.

Leading 2-0 at the interval, thanks Nmadi Nwachuku's close-range finish and a Perry Dunn own goal, the gauntlet was thrown down for the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division leaders to really go on and finish the job.

And they duly showed no mercy during the second period with three more unanswered goals.

AFC Sudbury assistant manager Dale Brooks Picture: Richard Marsham

Former Colchester United and Reading trainee Nwachuku, who had scored for a 12th straight match, completed his hat-trick and 29th goal of the campaign, with two finishes either side of Sak Hassan's eye-catching arrowed 81st minute volley.

It served to maintain the Yellows' four-point lead at the summit from Hashtag United, with Lowestoft Town suffering defeat to drop to fourth, but also proved to their assistant manager they are ready to mount a serious challenge for promotion.

“As the old saying goes you’ve got to beat what’s put in front of you and I think it was a very clinical and professional display," said Brooks, who was taking charge of the team with manager Rick Andrews away on holiday in Dubai.

Nnamdi Nwachuku opens the scoring for AFC Sudbury against Great Wakering Rovers Picture: Mecha Morton

“You saw against England with the USA it is sometimes difficult to break teams down and I thought to a man today we were on fire, we did well.”

Asked what pleased him most about the performance, the former Norwich City Under-21s manager, Southend United academy head and Falkirk assistant said: “I think it was the patience and the way we moved the ball.

“We were breaking lines and finding the front men and we had good movement from the middle of the park where we ran beyond the front men. And that disrupts teams when they try and do a low block against you.

“I said at half-time good sides will now go on and add to this, they won’t just start thinking they can overplay and be sloppy and disciplined and I thought we did that.

Nnamdi Nwachuku celebrates his first goal in Saturday's pleasing home win Picture: Mecha Morton

“It was nice to see us develop even further in the second half.

“I think at times this season we have been a bit slow to start and then finish the games off but today I thought we were at it from the first minute to the last.”

Former Coggeshall Town promotion-winner Nwachuku was recruited from equivalent-level Marlow last season to provide the clinical edge missing from the Yellows' promotion attempt last season. And the Berkshire-based player has already surpassed his 23-goal tally last season with 29 in his first 18 games, including two hat-tricks and one four-goal haul.

Nnamdi Nwachuku celebrates his hat-trick goal in front of some young AFC Sudbury supporters Picture: Mecha Morton

But Brooks believes his eye-watering tally is in part thanks to those around him also performing at a top standard.

“Undoubtedly the boy knows where the back of the net is and he’s obviously the top striker in the league at the moment in terms of the goals," said the former Stowmarket Town number two. “But I think he would be the first one to acknowledge that you have to have good players around you as well.

“Some of his goals have been individual goals which you’ve got to take your hat off and give him credit for but others he’s had good deliveries into the box and good service from his team-mates, so long may that continue.”

Somalia-capped Hassan showed once again the potential he has with a lively display capped with a fine finish, slamming home a Reece Harris cross.

And Brooks believes he can continue to hit new heights with more game time for the Yellows.

“I was pleased for him," he said.

Sak Hassan dribbles through the Great Wakering defence Picture: Mecha Morton

"We had had to get into him a bit at half-time as he was caught offside a few times but the boy’s got obvious talent and it was nice to see him score.

“There’s more to come from Sak. He can be a little bit frustrating at times but you have to sometimes stick with him and give him the confidence that he needs because you saw his finish was a good finish today.”

Brooks will be in charge in the dugout once again alongside coach Ricky Cornish for Saturday's visit to a Brentwood Town side who were losing finalists in last season's play-offs.

The Blues find themselves down in 11th in the table off the back of three straight defeats, though the former Lowestoft Town manager is expecting anything but a comfortable stroll to another three points.

"We’ve just got to ensure we keep this good run going," he said.

“It’s going to be a tough game and at the end of the day there’s no easy games.

“You look at the scoreboard today and this appears to be an easy game but you’ve still got to beat what’s put in front of you.

“With all due to respect to Great Wakering I’m sure Saturday will be a tougher test than today was.”

He added: “I think there has been a few changes there with playing personnel but as I say you have to turn up for each game whether it’s a Tuesday or Saturday and beat what’s put in front of you.

“What we liked about today was we kept our discipline and our professionalism and we’ll certainly need that next week.”

Teenager forward Josh Stokes is set to be back available after serving his one match suspension after accumulating five bookings while Sudbury have no current injury concerns.