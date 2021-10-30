Halstead Town hotshot Chris Harris' recent form has earned him a move to higher-league Bishop's Stortford.

The striker, whose eight goals in 11 games have helped fire the Humbugs to the top of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South table, has signed on dual registration terms for the Hertfordshire club.

It will see Harris test himself three levels higher in the pyramid with Bishop's Stortford currently just a place outside the play-off zone in the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division.

Chris Harris is set to turn out for higher-league Bishop's Stortford Picture: Mark Westley

The Hertfordshire club, who have quoted his recent with Halstead as an impressive 57 goals in 103 appearances, revealed he has gone straight into Steve Smith's squad for today's Biuldbase FA Trophy home tie with Lewes.

Harris, whose season started late due to his cricket commitments with Frinton-on-Sea, recently scored Halstead's quickest ever hat-trick – with his three goals in the 5-2 home success against Haverhill Borough on October 12 coming within nine minutes.

The Humbugs head into this afternoon's game at second bottom Brimsdown (3pm) without Harris looking to rack up their sixth straight league victory.

Halstead lead Ipswich Wanderers by one point in the table but have three games more than their Suffolk rivals.

