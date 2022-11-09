Home   Sudbury   Sport   Article

Subscribe Now

AFC Sudbury come from behind to beat Hashtag United in frantic game at The MEL Group Stadium

By Ben Robinson
-
ben.robinson@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:34, 09 November 2022
 | Updated: 13:36, 09 November 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

AFC Sudbury collected all three points on Tuesday night after a superb second half performance against Hashtag United.

The visitors were leading 2-0 at half-time, but the Yellows launched a stunning fightback to win 4-2.

Lionel Ainsworth's volley sparked the comeback, before goals from Josh Stokes, Harrison Chatting and Nnamdi Nwachuku rounded off the win.

Here are our pictures from the action at The MEL Group Stadium.

Joshua Stokes was involved in three of the goals. Picture: Mecha Morton
Joshua Stokes was involved in three of the goals. Picture: Mecha Morton
Nnamdi Nwachuku could have made it 1-1 had it not been for a superb save. Picture: Mecha Morton
Nnamdi Nwachuku could have made it 1-1 had it not been for a superb save. Picture: Mecha Morton
Oliver Caley-Brown. Picture: Mecha Morton
Oliver Caley-Brown. Picture: Mecha Morton
Nnamdi Nwachuku has an early shot saved. Picture: Mecha Morton
Nnamdi Nwachuku has an early shot saved. Picture: Mecha Morton
Joshua Pollard in action. Picture: Mecha Morton
Joshua Pollard in action. Picture: Mecha Morton
Joe Grimwood battling for the ball. Picture: Mecha Morton
Joe Grimwood battling for the ball. Picture: Mecha Morton
Oliver Caley-Brown was up and down the right flank all evening. Picture: Mecha Morton
Oliver Caley-Brown was up and down the right flank all evening. Picture: Mecha Morton
Hashtag goalkeeper James Philp collects the ball. Picture: Mecha Morton
Hashtag goalkeeper James Philp collects the ball. Picture: Mecha Morton
Josh Stokes was the catalyst for AFC Sudbury against Hashtag. Picture: Mecha Morton
Josh Stokes was the catalyst for AFC Sudbury against Hashtag. Picture: Mecha Morton
Ben Hunter in the middle of midfield. Picture: Mecha Morton
Ben Hunter in the middle of midfield. Picture: Mecha Morton
Reece Harris whips a ball into the Hashtag box. Picture: Mecha Morton
Reece Harris whips a ball into the Hashtag box. Picture: Mecha Morton
Lionel Ainsworth battles for the ball. Picture: Mecha Morton
Lionel Ainsworth battles for the ball. Picture: Mecha Morton
The crowd were in fine voice at The MEL Group Stadium. Picture: Mecha Morton
The crowd were in fine voice at The MEL Group Stadium. Picture: Mecha Morton
Lionel Ainsworth's superb volley won the plaudits of Rick Andrews after the full-time whistle. Picture: Mecha Morton
Lionel Ainsworth's superb volley won the plaudits of Rick Andrews after the full-time whistle. Picture: Mecha Morton
Lionel Ainsworth's goal sparked the comeback for AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton
Lionel Ainsworth's goal sparked the comeback for AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton
Joshua Stokes, who was involved throughout the night, celebrates his goal. Picture: Mecha Morton
Joshua Stokes, who was involved throughout the night, celebrates his goal. Picture: Mecha Morton
Ben Hunter battles for a header. Picture: Mecha Morton
Ben Hunter battles for a header. Picture: Mecha Morton
Hashtag players were left shell-shocked by the turn of events. Picture: Mecha Morton
Hashtag players were left shell-shocked by the turn of events. Picture: Mecha Morton
Harrison Chatting nets for Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton
Harrison Chatting nets for Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton
Harrison Chatting was able to poke home after a superb ball in from the right-hand side. Picture: Mecha Morton
Harrison Chatting was able to poke home after a superb ball in from the right-hand side. Picture: Mecha Morton
Harrison Chatting's goal completed a stunning turnaround. Picture: Mecha Morton
Harrison Chatting's goal completed a stunning turnaround. Picture: Mecha Morton
Harrison Chatting scores for Sudbury to make it 3-2. Picture: Mecha Morton
Harrison Chatting scores for Sudbury to make it 3-2. Picture: Mecha Morton
Nnamdi Nwachuku places his effort into the bottom corner. Picture: Mecha Morton
Nnamdi Nwachuku places his effort into the bottom corner. Picture: Mecha Morton
Nnamdi Nwachuku's goal rounded off the win for Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton
Nnamdi Nwachuku's goal rounded off the win for Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton
Nnamdi Nwachuku kept up his fine run of form with another goal against Hashtag United. Picture: Mecha Morton
Nnamdi Nwachuku kept up his fine run of form with another goal against Hashtag United. Picture: Mecha Morton
AFC Sudbury celebrate their fourth goal. Picture: Mecha Morton
AFC Sudbury celebrate their fourth goal. Picture: Mecha Morton
Sakariya Hassan who came on as a late substitute for AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton
Sakariya Hassan who came on as a late substitute for AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton
Rick Andrews said it was the loudest crowd since he had been at AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton
Rick Andrews said it was the loudest crowd since he had been at AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton
Nnamdi Nwachuku scores Sudbury's fourth goal and the Yellows run off to celebrate with the fans. Picture: Mecha Morton
Nnamdi Nwachuku scores Sudbury's fourth goal and the Yellows run off to celebrate with the fans. Picture: Mecha Morton

The Yellows are next action at home to Grays Athletic on Saturday (3pm).

Football Sudbury Sport Ben Robinson