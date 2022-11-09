AFC Sudbury come from behind to beat Hashtag United in frantic game at The MEL Group Stadium
Published: 13:34, 09 November 2022
| Updated: 13:36, 09 November 2022
AFC Sudbury collected all three points on Tuesday night after a superb second half performance against Hashtag United.
The visitors were leading 2-0 at half-time, but the Yellows launched a stunning fightback to win 4-2.
Lionel Ainsworth's volley sparked the comeback, before goals from Josh Stokes, Harrison Chatting and Nnamdi Nwachuku rounded off the win.
Here are our pictures from the action at The MEL Group Stadium.
The Yellows are next action at home to Grays Athletic on Saturday (3pm).