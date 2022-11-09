More news, no ads

AFC Sudbury collected all three points on Tuesday night after a superb second half performance against Hashtag United.

The visitors were leading 2-0 at half-time, but the Yellows launched a stunning fightback to win 4-2.

Lionel Ainsworth's volley sparked the comeback, before goals from Josh Stokes, Harrison Chatting and Nnamdi Nwachuku rounded off the win.

Here are our pictures from the action at The MEL Group Stadium.

Joshua Stokes was involved in three of the goals. Picture: Mecha Morton

Nnamdi Nwachuku could have made it 1-1 had it not been for a superb save. Picture: Mecha Morton

Oliver Caley-Brown. Picture: Mecha Morton

Nnamdi Nwachuku has an early shot saved. Picture: Mecha Morton

Joshua Pollard in action. Picture: Mecha Morton

Joe Grimwood battling for the ball. Picture: Mecha Morton

Oliver Caley-Brown was up and down the right flank all evening. Picture: Mecha Morton

Hashtag goalkeeper James Philp collects the ball. Picture: Mecha Morton

Josh Stokes was the catalyst for AFC Sudbury against Hashtag. Picture: Mecha Morton

Ben Hunter in the middle of midfield. Picture: Mecha Morton

Reece Harris whips a ball into the Hashtag box. Picture: Mecha Morton

Lionel Ainsworth battles for the ball. Picture: Mecha Morton

The crowd were in fine voice at The MEL Group Stadium. Picture: Mecha Morton

Lionel Ainsworth's superb volley won the plaudits of Rick Andrews after the full-time whistle. Picture: Mecha Morton

Lionel Ainsworth's goal sparked the comeback for AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

Joshua Stokes, who was involved throughout the night, celebrates his goal. Picture: Mecha Morton

Ben Hunter battles for a header. Picture: Mecha Morton

Hashtag players were left shell-shocked by the turn of events. Picture: Mecha Morton

Harrison Chatting nets for Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

Harrison Chatting was able to poke home after a superb ball in from the right-hand side. Picture: Mecha Morton

Harrison Chatting's goal completed a stunning turnaround. Picture: Mecha Morton

Harrison Chatting scores for Sudbury to make it 3-2. Picture: Mecha Morton

Nnamdi Nwachuku places his effort into the bottom corner. Picture: Mecha Morton

Nnamdi Nwachuku's goal rounded off the win for Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

Nnamdi Nwachuku kept up his fine run of form with another goal against Hashtag United. Picture: Mecha Morton

AFC Sudbury celebrate their fourth goal. Picture: Mecha Morton

Sakariya Hassan who came on as a late substitute for AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

Rick Andrews said it was the loudest crowd since he had been at AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

Nnamdi Nwachuku scores Sudbury's fourth goal and the Yellows run off to celebrate with the fans. Picture: Mecha Morton

The Yellows are next action at home to Grays Athletic on Saturday (3pm).