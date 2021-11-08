IN PICTURES: AFC Sudbury's big night in the FA Cup against Colchester United
Published: 10:55, 08 November 2021
| Updated: 13:09, 08 November 2021
While the result did not go their way, nobody of an AFC Sudbury persuasion will forget their big night in the FA Cup in a hurry.
The Yellows were beaten 4-0 by EFL League Two side Colchester United on Friday at The MEL Group Stadium, which was packed to the rafters with 2,000 supporters and the BBC cameras.
Below is a selection of pictures from Suffolk News photographer Mecha Morton that encapsulate the evening.
