IN PICTURES: AFC Sudbury's big night in the FA Cup against Colchester United

By Liam Apicella
liam.apicella@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:55, 08 November 2021
 | Updated: 13:09, 08 November 2021

While the result did not go their way, nobody of an AFC Sudbury persuasion will forget their big night in the FA Cup in a hurry.

The Yellows were beaten 4-0 by EFL League Two side Colchester United on Friday at The MEL Group Stadium, which was packed to the rafters with 2,000 supporters and the BBC cameras.

Below is a selection of pictures from Suffolk News photographer Mecha Morton that encapsulate the evening.

It was a big operation for the BBC to show the game live. Picture: Mecha Morton
Supporters before the match give the thumbs up. Picture: Mecha Morton
There was plenty of excitement among the supporters. Picture: Mecha Morton
Sudbury's management team discuss tactics before the tie. Picture: Mecha Morton
BBC presenter Mark Chapman interviews Sudbury's joint boss Angelo Harrop. Picture: Mecha Morton
Plenty of youth players were involved in the occasion. Picture: Mecha Morton
The Sudbury players observe a minute's silence for Remembrance Day. Picture: Mecha Morton
A total of 2,000 supporters watched the game. Picture: Mecha Morton
Shane Temple spearheaded the Sudbury attack before being substituted in the second half. Picture: Mecha Morton
A high ball is hoisted in the Colchester area. Picture: Mecha Morton
Sudbury's Reece Harris prepares to take a throw-in. Picture: Mecha Morton
Skipper Lewis O'Malley looks to get Sudbury on the front foot. Picture: Mecha Morton
Jake Turner wrestles for possession with two Colchester players. Picture: Mecha Morton
Sudbury captain Lewis O'Malley appeals for a free kick. Picture: Mecha Morton
Joe Grimwood battles for possession with Colchester's Cole Skuse. Picture: Mecha Morton
Jamie Shaw looks to win the ball in the air. Picture: Mecha Morton
Cruise Nyadzayo looks to take on Luke Chambers. Picture: Mecha Morton
Joe Grimwood goes for goal late on. Picture: Mecha Morton
Luke Hipkin comes under pressure. Picture: Mecha Morton
Jake Clowsley came on as a second-half substitute. Picture: Mecha Morton
The Sudbury players applaud the supporters after the match. Picture: Mecha Morton
