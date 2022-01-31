Joint manager Angelo Harrop felt his AFC Sudbury side were beaten by some ‘individual brilliance’ during Saturday’s all-Suffolk affair with Stowmarket Town.

The promotion-chasing Old Gold & Blacks opened up a three-goal lead at The Mel Group Stadium courtesy of Craig Parker (18’), Ben Hunter (43’) and Chris Casement (58’).

And while youngster Josh Stokes did get hosting Sudbury on the scoreboard just after the hour mark, it ended up being a relatively comfortable 3-1 victory for visiting Stowmarket.

Tempers flared during certain points on Saturday. Picture: Mecha Morton

It extended the Yellows’ losing streak in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division to three matches, having previously been beaten by Canvey Island (3-0) and Dereham Town (5-1).

Reflecting on the latest loss, Harrop said: “Whenever you get beat like how we had done in the previous two games, our game-plan was to make sure we’re hard to break down.

“For 20 minutes our shape was good and then there is an individual error. It’s a young player who we signed and he’ll learn from that.

Josh Stokes scored AFC's only goal of the game. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Anyone that knows the way we work at the club and the players we’ve got, the big word I’d use is honesty.

“They try their best, they work hard but I think today proves that sometimes you just need that little bit of extra quality – I think that was the difference.

“I wouldn’t say the game was even, but they had individual brilliance and that’s something we’re always looking to improve.

“Rick (Andrews, joint manager) and I haven’t come here to just sit in mid-table, but all the top sides we’ve played have had individual brilliance – and not just one, but three or four match-winning players.”

Former Sudbury man Parker broke the deadlock from the penalty spot after the lively Willie Clemons had been taken down by Sakariya Hassan.

And it was another ex-Yellow who doubled the lead just before the break as Ben Hunter capitalised on Josh Blunkell being unable to hold Kane Munday’s left-wing cross.

Sudbury – with Marley Andrews on in place of Lewis O’Malley and a change of shape – started the second half brightly and almost got themselves back into the contest via the substitutes’ driven shot that cannoned against the post.

But soon after the outcome was put beyond much doubt when Casement topped an impressive showing by bending in a free kick from 25 yards out.

Josh Blunkell makes a flying save during the first half. Picture: Mecha Morton

Stokes pulled a goal in the 62nd minute, but it did little to prevent Sudbury from dropping down to 10th, seven points outside the play-offs.

It was a result that also saw more online criticism of a perceived high player turn-over from Harrop and Andrews, but the managers are focused on the job in hand.

“We obviously have a lot of academy players, which is amazing, they’ve done an amazing job at the football club,” added Harrop.

“Players will dip in and out – some will stay and be happy with that at the age of 17 and 18.

Jake Turner comes under pressure from former Sudbury midfielder Ben Hunter. Picture: Mecha Morton

“But some will want to leave, but they’ve not left for bigger clubs, they’ve gone to Thurlow Nunn League clubs.

“When people talk about a lot of players leaving, it’s four or five young lads that want to go and play football – and fair play to them.

“We’re building something for the next four or five years. If you know Rick and the job he did at Stowmarket and you know myself with the season I had at Brightlingsea of winning this league, we’re not happy to sit mid-table.

“Anyone that was betting on the league for next season, I guarantee we’d be in most people’s top five.”

Sudbury's Reece Harris looks to win back possession from Reggie Lambe. Picture: Mecha Morton

Harrop also confirmed that it was his and Andrews’ decision to take the captain’s armband from O’Malley and hand it to defender Joe Grimwood.

He said: “Lewis is a very, very young player at the football club with minimal experience at this level.

“Fair play to him, he was our captain at the start of the season and he wanted to be captain.

“Sometimes you’ve got to relieve young players of that pressure. To be captain of this football club is big pressure.

“For me this is a National League football club and to be a 19 or 20-year-old captain for the whole season, that’s a big ask.”