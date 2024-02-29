AFC Sudbury look set to have to make do without the services of top goalscorer Joe Neal for a run of big home games as they look to reverse the damage of a punishing week in their quest for survival.

The Yellows followed up Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at promotion-chasing AFC Telford United with a 2-0 loss at relegation rivals Kettering Town in their key clash on Tuesday.

The latter result saw Marc Abbott’s side go from four to seven points adrift of their midweek opponents and safety in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central table with 10 games to go.

Striker Joe Neal is set for a spell on the sidelines amid Sudbury’s key run of games Picture: Steve Screech

But the game also saw former Cambridge United academy graduate Neal depart with a thigh injury early on to compound matters.

While the severity of damage to the player credited with 14 league goals this season is not yet known, Abbott is not anticipating positive news.

He said: “Joe had a small injury. He trained Monday and Tuesday off his own back with our physio and was declared fit and was also very confident he would be able to start the game and have a real good impact in terms of minutes.

AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott saw his side lose Tuesday’s key clash at Kettering Town Picture: Mecha Morton

"Unfortunately he broke down and it looks not great news in terms of if he'll be available for the foreseeable future really. It's a thigh injury, I'm not sure of the extent yet."

He added: "Look, we've been very fortunate this year in that we've had very minimal injuries and it gives other players an opportunity to step up and show their worth and qualities.

"Of course anyone would miss Joe Neal but we can't use that as any type of excuse, we've still got good enough front end players that will have to step up and contribute."

On Saturday in Shropshire they had trailed to two goals inside the first 11 minutes with a Callum Page brace, at either ends of the second half, not enough to earn anything with Remi Walker having extended the hosts’ lead inbetween.

What Abbott described as a ‘brave effort’ against a club with much bigger resources was followed by a below-par display at Kettering.

In a game of few chances the home side opened the scoring from a close-range finish from Dan Jarvis in the 32nd minute before Addillanie Yussuf doubled their advantage late in the second half with AFC’s late rally unable to get them back in it.

Abbott said: "I thought overall they had probably done enough to win the game and I don't think we did if I'm being honest.

"We had a bitterly disappointed dressing room after the game as we know we've missed a real opportunity there.

"Look, one thing that is really apparent is the players don't think it's over.

"We've obviously got Kettering to come in two games’ time, we've got Hitchin this Saturday.

"The biggest thing we've got coming up is further opportunities, obviously it's not ideal with how the points have stretched and the manner it did.

"But like I say, the players are really motivated to continue against the adversity we've face this season."

And Abbott, whose side saw six points chalked off as a result of Nuneaton Borough’s withdrawal, has belief in his players to pull off the great escape.

"Obviously yesterday highlights the importance now of not drawing games but winning games, I think that's going to be the decisive thing for us now,” he said.

"If we can get as many wins as possible and look, the players can do it, I know they can and they've shown they can do it.

"In the remaining games we've got Bromsgrove, Hitchin, Long Eaton, St Ives, we've got a lot of teams that are still around us.”

Sudbury begin a run of three successive Saturday home matches against the team two spots and 10 points above them on Saturday in Hitchin Town (3pm), who have played a game more.

The Canaries have lost their last 10 matches while AFC are now winless in nine, including three draws, after back-to-back defeats.