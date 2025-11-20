While the work behind the scenes at AFC Sudbury to identify a new permanent head coach continues, interim boss Tom Austin is fully focused on the job in hand.

After guiding Brantham Athletic to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title last term alongside fellow joint manager Jack Sibbons, Austin joined the coaching staff at the Elite Travel Stadium during the summer as the assistant to Danny Laws.

And since Laws took the decision to step down last month, Austin has been in caretaker charge.

Tom Austin has overseen an upturn in league results of late. Picture: Mark Westley

His first match at the helm was a sobering 6-0 defeat to Worcester City, but there have been some positive signs of late, with last week’s 2-2 draw at league-leading Harborough Town being followed by a 2-1 win over St Ives Town on Tuesday evening.

It sealed the Yellows’ first victory in the Southern League Premier Central Division since early September and although the league table still makes for tough viewing, Austin is hopeful that the recent upward trajectory can continue.

On Saturday, third-from-bottom Sudbury travel to face basement side Stamford when another win – depending on results elsewhere – could cut the gap to safety down to five points.

Marcel Lewis scored for AFC Sudbury against Hereford at the weekend before netting a stoppage-time winner versus St Ives Town on Tuesday night. Picture: Mark Westley

And that, rather than his long-term future, is at the forefront of Austin’s thinking.

He said: “As interim manager, my focus has to be on the Stamford game. It’s a really big game for us and the players have to be focused on that and nothing else.

“I feel like the team is really behind me and they’re ready to make that next step in terms of finding some consistency.

“The next four games, starting on Saturday, are really big and if we can match recent performances, then the table will start to look better quickly.

“Hopefully the club will make the right decision, but for me, it’s all about winning on Saturday.”

Austin was particularly pleased with the character that the players showed against St Ives.

Despite Sudbury creating a number of chances, it was visiting St Ives that broke the deadlock just after the hour mark through Michael Richens.

But the hosts rallied and after Charlie Lewis had levelled up proceedings with 10 minutes remaining, his namesake Marcel scored the winner in stoppage time.

AFC Sudbury captain Jake Turner challenges for the ball during the weekend’s 5-1 loss to Hereford in the FA Trophy. Picture: Mark Westley

“It was a massive win. We created a hatful of chances and it would have been a travesty if we’d not won it,” added Austin.

“St Ives are a good side, they’re in the top half of the league, but we’ve dominated the game.

“The most pleasing thing was the fact that the lads backed themselves. We went one down but we kept at it and were rewarded – it would have been easy to fold.

“It feels like the lads have got a lot of belief in themselves and the way they’re playing at the moment. There’s an optimism in the group that we need to make sure continues.

Sudbury, who conceded three late goals in their 5-1 FA Trophy defeat to higher-league Hereford at the weekend, will travel to face fellow strugglers Royston Town on Tuesday night (7.45pm).