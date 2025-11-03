Interim manager Tom Austin did not hold back in his assessment of AFC Sudbury’s performance during Saturday’s 6-0 home defeat to Worcester City.

The Southern League Premier Central Division encounter at the Elite Travel Stadium was Austin’s first game at the helm after Danny Laws had taken the decision to step down as head coach earlier in the week.

Despite overseeing a 3-0 victory over Leiston in the FA Trophy in what proved to be his final game as boss, it had been a tough start to the season for Laws and the Yellows, who have spent much of the campaign in the bottom four.

AFC Sudbury’s interim boss Tom Austin. Picture: Mark Westley

And it continued at the weekend as bottom-of-the-table Sudbury were hit for six without reply.

Austin, who was appointed as Laws’ assistant during the summer, told the club’s social media channels: “I don’t know where to start. I feel a bit embarrassed.

“We played the same personnel as last week apart from one, the same formation and we turned up last week.

“This week, you give them two sloppy goals in the first half and one of them right on half-time. At 2-0, you’ve still got a chance of being in the game but that second half is disgraceful.

“Danny is obviously not the problem at the moment, it’s the players. They need to be accountable. We haven’t done anything different to last week but unfortunately the quality of player and personnel isn’t good enough ultimately.

“We’ve got to try to do something about that. We’ve got nine games this month and it’s a shame to get off on that foot.

“I feel like those lads in there (dressing room) have embarrassed me. There’s a few selfish lads in there and I feel like it went 4-0 and they gave up – not good enough, not acceptable.”

Sudbury will play host to second-from-bottom Royston Town on Tuesday night (7.45pm).