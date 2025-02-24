Long Melford have restructured their management team and revealed a new chairman after joint boss Darren Thomas stepped down to focus on his family life, following the death of his father, Geoff - the Villagers’ previous chairman.

Darren, 48, had been parachuted back into the club in an attempt to save them from relegation from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division by his father to work alongside coach Rob Fayers, 28, as joint managers following Liam Joyce being relieved of his duties in mid December.

But the Stoneylands club was shocked by the unexpected sudden death of chairman and treasurer Geoff a month later, aged 77, having only been diagnosed with cancer 10 days previously.

Darren Thomas brings out a wreath in the shape of a football onto the pitch ahead of Long Melford’s home game with Mulbarton Wanderers to pay tribute to his father, and former club chairman, Geoff Picture: Mecha Morton

Darren, who had only been in his post for two games, continued in his role for another six matches, before revealing to the players and club members following Saturday’s 2-1 home loss to Downham Town that he felt he needed to step away.

In a post put out through the club’s X (formerly Twitter) account yesterday, the former promotion-winning Boxted Lodgers and Hedingham boss as well as Peterborough United and Norwich City player development centre experienced-coach, said: “It is with regret that I have to step away from my position as joint first team manager.

“As most of you are aware, Geoff, our former club chairman, was also my dad and it has been a difficult time for me and my family.

Darren Thomas (left) had eight games alongside Rob Fayers (right) as joint Long Melford boss before stepping away for family reasons Picture: Mecha Morton

“With this in mind I feel I need to be with my family at this difficult time.

“On and off the field, we are now in a good place to move forward.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at the club and our fantastic supporters.

“I will continue to support the club as best I can so will hopefully see everyone around the ground at some point in the future.

Geoff Thomas, the father of Darren and then Long Melford chairman, died suddenly in mid-January aged 77 Picture Long Melford FC

“Thank you all for your ongoing support and I wish everyone all the best for the future.”

A statement from the club, who are now outright bottom of the table - following Sheringham’s surprise away to second-placed Thetford Town - and 17 points from safety with 10 games to go, paid tribute to his efforts and confirmed Fayers will remain as manager.

It read: “Long Melford Football Club are saddened to announce that one of our joint first-team managers, Darren Thomas, has decided to step down from his role with immediate effect, due to personal reasons and to spend time with family after the passing of Geoff.

Rob Fayers (left) and Darren Thomas (right) were appointed joint managers of Long Melford on December 16 Picture: Long Melford FC

“Darren has worked incredibly hard by helping get the team spirit back and being a valuable and knowledgeable members of our football club.

“Darren will be sadly missed by not only our players, but the entire management, committee and supporters.

Darren Thomas (second from right) observes a minute’s silence for the passing of his father Geoff along with Long Melford players and club officials, including recently-appointed goalkeeper coach Darren ‘Irish’ McCarrick (third from right) Picture: Mecha Morton

“We thank Darren for his time at the club. We are all here for Darren, and for his incredible family. Geoff would be proud of every member of his family.

“Rob Fayers will continue to be our first-team manager.”

Meanwhile, another club statement released to SuffolkNews, detailed the new coaching structure as well as the identity of the new chairman, who will be a familiar face at the Skyline Network Stadium.

“With Darren Thomas standing down as joint manager of LMFC to spend more time with his family, existing joint manager Rob Fayers will be carrying on that role assisted by long-serving assistant Jon Brown and our new arrival goalkeeping coach, Darren ‘Irish’ McCarrick, who has some vast footballing experience.

“He played and coached at the likes of Oxford, Celtic, Birmingham City, WBA, to name a few. He also spent time playing in the USA and also coached within the USA Olympic Development programme.

“Locally, in recent times, he has been involved with Needham Market and Ipswich Town. “The club is going through a total restructure and new officers have been appointed, under new Chairman Mick Garbi who is no stranger to Melford and again has a great depth of footballing experience.”

Garbi has previously coached Melford’s under-18s as well as being an assistant manager to Jamie Bradbury at the club.

He is a UEFA A licenced coach who has work has included more than four years as an academy and elite coach with Norwich City (until May 2020) as well as more recently seeing him working in Holland and Spain as a lead coach for STEPP Football Europe.

His Linkedin profile describes his role as ‘looking at providing opportunities for boys 16-21 to experience football across Europe through technical training camps, education placements and trials. Education in Spain provided by FC Barcelona innovation hub in partnership with Barcelona University”.

Fayers’ first game in solo charge will come tomorrow night, at home to Dereham Town (7.45pm).