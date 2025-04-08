Gary Monti has revealed he has vacated his position as Cornard United manager ahead of schedule amid a nosedive in form.

The Ards, who sit 10th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table, revealed on March 27 that the former Southend Manor and Wivenhoe Town boss would be leaving after their final four matches.

But the man who ended the Blackhouse Lane club’s 28-year exile from Step 5 after winning the First Division North play-offs in his first full season at the helm, has departed with a trio of games still left to complete.

Gary Monti has brought forward his departure from Cornard United, feeling it was ‘best all round’ Picture: Mark Bullimore

It comes after he revealed to SuffolkNews that he felt he had taken them as far as he could with ‘very limited resources’.

His last game proved to be a 3-1 defeat away to fifth-placed Mulbarton Wanderers on Saturday that left the gap between the two at 10 points with Cornard holding a game in hand. It was their fifth defeat in their last six matches, following a purple patch that had pushed them up into the mix for targeting a late run into the play-offs in what would have been a parallel to last season.

Time to leave Cornard Utd. Good luck to them for the last 3 games and next season. Thanks to all the players 👍.

Looking for a new challenge next season. — Gary Monti (@gary_monti) April 8, 2025

“I think it’s best all round for myself and the club if I go now.

“It will give them a chance to find a replacement early and plan for next season.

“I wish them all the best.”

Gary Monti led Cornard United to promotion in his first full season in charge last season Picture: Mark Bullimore

He believes that current player George Day, who hails from the local area and is a popular dressing room figure, is set to step up to take on his duties across their remaining fixtures.

The club are yet to confirm the news but have been contacted.

Cornard will look to put back-to-back defeats behind them away to 15th-placed Kirkley & Pakefield on Saturday (3pm).