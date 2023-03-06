Suffolk golf star Lily May Humphreys has described her emotions as she came from six shots down on the final day to win the Joburg Ladies Open in South Africa for her maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) title.

The 20-year-old, from Great Cornard near Sudbury, was playing her first LET event in her first full season on the tour, having won a full card via topping the 2021 LET Access Series Order of Merit in her rookie professional campaign.

The Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club-trained player fired a fantastic final round of 67 (-6) to secure a two-shot victory at Modderfontein Golf Club in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Lily May Humphreys after winning the Joburg Ladies Open, her maiden Ladies European Tour title Picture: Tristan Jones/LET

Humphreys, who had trailed overnight leader Moa Folke by six shots, got off to a good start with two birdies in her first two holes before her only dropped shot of the day on the third.

She then got on a roll with birdies on five, eight, 13 and 14 which put her into a share of the lead.

The player named England Golf's Rising Star back in 2018 ahead of triumphing in a clutch of amateur national events, then rolled in a birdie on 16 to reach a total of 12-under-par which proved to be enough to win her first LET title.

Lily May Humphreys practising at Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club in the summer of 2020 Picture: Mecha Morton

“I’m pretty speechless,” she said.

“I felt so nervous playing 18 and I just can’t believe I’ve done it. It’s an incredible feeling and I’m so overwhelmed right now.

“Today was simple golf, I stuck to the same game plan.

"I wasn’t as aggressive as other people on a few holes, it was what I felt comfortable with and what I felt was best for me and it obviously paid off for me this week. I stuck to my game plan and tried to play my best golf.

“On 15 was when I noticed, and I had a five-foot putt for par and I had just seen that I was tied for the lead.

"Luckily, I holed that and then followed up with a birdie on 16 and then I didn’t know I had a two-shot lead until I was basically putting on 18. The nerves properly kicked in then."

The tournament was co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Ladies Tour which Humphreys had kicked off her season playing on to get some confidence and momentum going.

Ahead of playing in another LET event in the same country, the Investec South African Women's Open which starts on Wednesday in Cape Town, she said: “I love it here in South Africa, I have been enjoying it.

"I have loved playing the Sunshine Ladies Tour. I’m in better form now and feel confident and I was happy that I was in the final few groups and I started off nicely, I just wanted to be near contention at the start of the day. To be where I am now is incredible.

“I’m really excited about the rest of the season, I’m really looking forward to what’s to come!”

Meanwhile, Humphreys posted on her Twitter account: "Dreams do come true. I’m lost for words to have gotten my first LET win after lots of heartache last year. I can’t believe this moment has come in my first @letgolf event of the year.

"Thank you to everyone for the overwhelming support I appreciate all of you!!"

Spain’s Ana Pelaez Trivino and Sweden’s Moa Folke finished in a share of second place on 10-under-par.