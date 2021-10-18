His first choice of Sunderland away may not have come to fruition, but joint AFC Sudbury manager Rick Andrews was still delighted with how yesterday's Emirates FA Cup first round proper draw panned out.

The Yellows, who recorded a big giant killing on Saturday by knocking out National League South leaders Dartford, have been paired with EFL League Two side Colchester United.

The U's will make the short trip to the MEL Group Stadium over the weekend of November 6-7, and Andrews cannot wait for the day to come around.

Rick Andrews (right) celebrates the third goal with his Sudbury players on Saturday. Picture: Mecha Morton

"It couldn't have gone much better," said Andrews. "I'm glad it's at home and hopefully we'll get a huge crowd in for it.

"It's great for the town, the club and the supporters. Hopefully we'll get plenty of publicity because there is a lot of people at the club that deserve it.

"It will be a huge day for everyone and we are really looking forward to it coming around."

Reece Harris is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring Sudbury's equaliser. Picture: Mecha Morton

Andrews, fellow boss Angelo Harrop, the coaching staff and a number of players gathered with supporters at the club's Brundon Lane base yesterday to watch the draw unfold live on ITV.

The reaction to being drawn alongside Colchester was captured on video and has so far been viewed more than 60,000 times on Twitter

Andrews said: "We said to the lads on Saturday that although it was short notice, it would be great to watch it together and it was fantastic to see the majority of them there.

"I actually didn't appreciate how excited I was going to get about the draw. Waiting for your ball to come out, all the build up and then you can see the reaction from everyone in the video.

"It looks like there is some real interest in the game, which is really great."

The hope now is that the tie will be selected for live TV coverage – something Andrews believes should happen, particularly when studying the rest of the draw.

"I'd like to think that if the professional game and the FA want to give back to the grassroots game, now is the time," he said.

"When you look at the draw and see that we're at home against local opposition – and we're one of the lowest sides left in the competition – what more could you ask for? Nothing else really stands out.

Big celebrations took place at the final whistle. Picture: Mecha Morton

"For me we have to be one of the leading contenders to be a live fixture that weekend – let's hope it happens."

Chairman Andrew Long is agreement with his manager, believing that the encounter showed been among the television picks.

He told the club's website: "There has been much talk of the game being televised. I cannot think of an FA Cup game which would be better served by this.

"It is everything that is good about the FA Cup. And we would welcome the opportunity to show the world what is great about this old revered competition.

"AFC Sudbury was to have one of its FA Cup games shown live on the BBC last season but unfortunately Covid intervened and the game was called off the day before. It was of course hugely disappointing having put so much preparation into it beforehand. But this is the first round proper of the FA Cup. An historic day for AFC Sudbury. And a cup tie for all to savour."

