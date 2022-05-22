Angelo Harrop has stepped down as joint manager of AFC Sudbury to take charge of Braintree Town.

Harrop – along with Rick Andrews – arrived at The MEL Group last summer as the dugout replacements for Mark Morsley, who resigned due to what he stated were 'irreconcilable differences' with the club.

And the pair went on to oversee a memorable run to the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup, which ended with the Yellows taking on neighbouring Colchester United live in front of the BBC cameras. There was also some ups and downs in the league, though a late run of good results saw Sudbury finish a respectable seventh in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division standings.

Angelo Harrop has been appointed the new Braintree manager. Picture: Mecha Morton

However, that partnership has now split after Harrop – a midfielder during his playing days – took up the chance to replace Ryan Maxwell, who guided Braintree to a 17th-placed finish in the Vanarama National League South last term.

A statement on the Sudbury website read: "It is with regret because Angelo has only been with us for one season. And in that time he, along with Rick Andrews and the rest of our management team, has been instrumental in building the start of something special.

"But at the same time pleasure because Angelo has been given the opportunity to manage a club currently playing two levels higher than AFC Sudbury. This is clearly an indication that the much used term 'pathway' applies at all levels across this great club of ours.

Angelo Harrop oversaw a run to the first round proper of the FA Cup. Picture: Mecha Morton

"All of us at AFC Sudbury wish Ange’ nothing but success in his new role and at the same time thank him for all of his hard work and enthusiasm during his short time with us."

Meanwhile, Harrop wrote on Twitter: "Extremely proud to be named manager of this fantastic football club. I can’t wait to get started."

Sudbury went on to add that Andrews will remain with the club as first-team manager and that an update in terms of a restructure would be provided later in the week.

News of Harrop's departure comes 48 hours after the club announced the addition of former Reading and Colchester trainee Nnamdi Nwachuku.