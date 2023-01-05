Josh Stokes is a man on a mission in 2023 – not only to deliver AFC Sudbury promotion as champions but also to fulfil his lifelong dream by becoming the academy’s next fully-fledged professional.

After being released from Ipswich Town after seven years aged 16 the versatile attacker turned to Sudbury in a bid to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Tyler French, Liam Bennett and Josh Blunkell in entering the professional ranks.

Now in his third and final year at King’s Marsh, studying for a personal training qualification alongside full-time training, he knows 2023 presents his best chance to get back in at a professional club.

Josh Stokes fires in a shot at goal for AFC Sudbury in the recent festive fixture against Bury Town Picture: Neil Dady

But the player whose late winner in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory at Coggeshall Town took his tally to 13 goals in 26 appearances is fully focused on bringing success to current Pitching In Isthmian League North Division leaders Sudbury to enable that to happen.

He said: “Obviously I want to do as well as I can with Sudbury, hopefully I can get the club promoted, that is the aim, as well as playing as well as possible personally and see where that takes me really.

“It’s a very important year for me to be fair but I’ve just got to concentrate on the next game as such and keep my performance levels high and then hopefully something can happen.”

Josh Stokes (22) is congratulated by his AFC Sudbury team-mates after scoring one of his two goals in May’s 3-2 Suffolk Boys’ U18 Midweek Cup final victory against Ipswich Town U16s at Colchester United FC Picture: Mecha Morton

After being prolific in front of goal at under-18 level, helping the club continue to add to their trophy cabinet, Stokes made his senior debut off the bench in the memorable 3-1 home FA Cup victory over higher-league Dartford in October 2021.

He then scored on his first start two games later, at Heybridge Swifts, and has not looked back since, becoming a key player in Rick Andrews’ side.

However, far from being satisfied with his 13 goals featuring mainly out wide on the right, Shotley-based Stokes is aiming to break the 20-goal barrier before long, as well as continuing to create for others.

“It is alright but I want to have scored more to be honest, I feel like I’ve missed a fair few chances,” said the player who believes the number 10 role is probably his best position.

“I obviously want to get as many as I can but now I’ve got this many I want to score at least 20 to 25 really.”

Stokes feels his game is certainly benefitting from being around players such as Hereford, Rotherham and Shrewsbury promotion winner Lionel Ainsworth.

“It is a good place to be with all the good players we have with the likes of Lionel and Nnmadi (Nwachuku), it all helps me a lot,” he said.

“Lionel has been helping me with his experiences and he plays a similar role to me so it is good to learn some things off him.”

And his release from Ipswich Town has only made him more determined to achieve his ultimate goal.

He said: “That was tough but I think the setback has made me hungrier to make it and the Sudbury academy coaches and first-team coaches have helped me a lot.”

AFC, who are four points clear at the top at the halfway stage, host eighth-placed East Thurrock United on Saturday (3pm) with the club dedicating the match to celebrating the contribution Pele made on the game.

Brazilian food and music will form part of the day with supporters encouraged to wear yellow. Under-16s will again be able to get free entry.