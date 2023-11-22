AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott has confirmed James Bradbrook will be back available between the posts for Saturday’s Pitching In Southern League Premier Central home match with Stoubridge (3pm).

Bradbrook became a father for the first time during last week, and with young stopper George Whitehall out on loan at Kempston Rovers, it led the club to register recently-released Hashtag United goalkeeper James Philp to step in for their last two matches.

Abbott revealed former Haverhill Rovers goalkeeper Philp had been training with them over the past few weeks as he searches for his next destination.

James Philp in action during his time with Haverhill Rovers, ahead of moving to Hashtag United Picture: Mark Westley

“Bradbrook will be back Saturday,” he said.

“George Whitehall is on loan at Kempston and we were unable to recall him without affecting his loan.

“Phelpsy has just departed Hashtag and has been in training with us for a few weeks to keep himself ticking over.”

James Philp.... Clean Sheet!

Come on you Yellows pic.twitter.com/nDbG1B9C39 — AFC Sudbury (@AFCSudbury) November 21, 2023

Philps was unable to prevent the Yellows falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to Leamington on Saturday with a Callum Stewart strike on the stroke of half-time proving decisive.

But he was celebrating a clean sheet last night in a highly-pleasing 3-0 victory away at Coalville Town with Joe Neal adding his second goal of the game in the 52nd minute after his 12th minute opener had been added to by Adam Mills after 23.

It saw AFC move out of the four-team drop zone, albeit having played more games, ahead of hosting a Stourbridge side who sit one spot and one point above them in 17th.