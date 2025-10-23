There would be something rather poetic about Jamie Cureton finding the back of the net during Kings Park Rangers’ trip to Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North on Saturday (3pm).

It was back in 1994 that Cureton scored the first goal of his career for Norwich City in the Premier League.

And the goals have flowed ever since, with Cureton – now aged 50 – showing no signs of losing his clinical touch as he made his way down the footballing pyramid.

Jamie Cureton made his Kings Park Rangers debut as a second-half substitute last weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

In recent years he has more often been found in the dugout as manager of the likes of Bishop’s Stortford, Enfield and Cambridge City, but he has remained available as a player during that time.

Cureton was recently relieved of his duties at Cambridge City and having had a few weeks to take stock, he has decided to switch his focus back to solely being a player for the time being with Kings Park.

His first goal in a Rangers shirt would mean that he has scored in the top 10 levels of English football, and it would be poignant were it to come at the weekend against a side that play their home fixtures at The Nest – a community hub for his first club, Norwich.

The 50-year-old started his career on the books of Norwich City. Picture: Mecha Morton

“The hype around me scoring a goal at this level has been funny in some ways, but obviously it’s something that I’d love to do,” said Cureton, who made his debut during last Saturday’s 4-0 home win over Diss Town.

“Ultimately I want to play a part in the club being successful. It’s not about me, but as a striker my job is to score goals so I’ll do my utmost to make it happen and with the players we have I know the chances will come.

“To score at 10 different levels is a big thing because I can’t imagine there are too many people that have managed to do that. And if it comes in Norwich, where I scored my first ever goal, that would definitely be a bit mad, but also a really nice way to do it as well. Things like that have seemed to happen to me throughout my career so hopefully it will happen again.”

Cureton has also credited Kings Park for helping to put a smile back on his face following his departure from Cambridge City.

Jamie Cureton (50) set up one goal in the victory over Diss. Picture: Mecha Morton

Win, lose or draw, the club have become well known for uploading scenes of celebration from the dressing room on to their social media channels – and Cureton was at the centre of that content at the weekend.

It is certainly a new experience for the well-travelled frontman, but Cureton is more than happy to embrace it.

He added: “It’s chaotic, but in a good way. It’s good banter, they laugh at themselves and they do not take things too seriously apart from when it comes to winning – they all want to win.

“It’s a group of mates that have built a football club and often when new things come along, some people don’t like it. But it’s a fun, happy and tight dressing room.

Top of the league 👑@JamieCuro on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZnY4U8Yd9Y — Kings Park Rangers F(C) (@KingsParkRFC) October 18, 2025

“Win, lose or draw they celebrate and I love it. If the result goes against them there is no feeling sorry for themselves, they get it out of their system and it’s on to the next one.

“It’s put a smile on my face after a tough time leaving Cambridge City. Maybe they didn’t expect me to get up on a table celebrating, but I’m one of the boys and I’m happy to join in.

“They’re building something really good and I’m grateful and happy that they want me to be a part of it.”

Kings Park, who beat Stansted 4-0 in the League Challenge Cup last night, travel to Norwich on Saturday sitting second in the First Division North table, four points adrift of league-leading Holland FC with two games in hand.