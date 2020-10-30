New AFC Sudbury head coach Tony Kinsella is confident the current squad is good enough to fulfil their stated aim of a sustained promotion push.

Just four points from their opening four games, amid three cup exits, had left the Yellows languishing down the table and raising questions about where their season was heading.

But following ex-professional and experienced non-league coach Kinsella’s arrival last week, things are looking up after doubling their tally.

AFC Sudbury's new first team head coach Tony KinsellaPicture: Steve Screech (42878454)

Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Brentwood Town was followed by Tuesday’s perfect away display with a 1-0 win at high-flying Soham Town Rangers that has seen them rise to 11th and a point off the top five.

Asked if he thought it was a squad currently capable of promotion, the ex-Leiston and Braintree Town number two said: “Definitely. I think there is enough ability in the side.

“When you have a few defeats at the start of the season the confidence drops.

AFC Sudbury's new first team management team of (from left) Mark Morsley, Liam Aves and Tony KinsellaPicture: Steve Screech (42878474)

“We could have won the game against a good Brentwood side on Saturday and we have come on a Tuesday night on a heavy pitch against one of the top teams in the table and we’ve won the game.

“So now we have just got to build on that and hopefully go into Saturday with a bit more confidence.”

Back-to-back home games begin with bottom side Witham Town on Saturday (3pm) followed by current fifth-placed Heybridge Swifts on Wednesday (7.45pm).

The pretty style of football is not set to change under ex-Millwall and Ipswich Town winger, but he said installing hard work and a team ethic will be high on his agenda.

AFC Sudbury players mob goalscorer Ben Hunter at Soham Town Rangers on TuesdayPicture: Mark Westley

“They have got to realise from a young age that they have got to marry hard work in with being technically able to play,” he said. “And also, what I said to them during the week was that we have got to adapt when we come away to heavy pitches and we might have to adjust our style of play slightly.”

The 58-year-old came out of retirement, having left Leiston towards the end of last year, following the decision to withdraw Danny Laws and Dave Cannon to focus on the academy sides fully again. And he revealed it was an easy decision once the call came in from manager Mark Morsley.

“To be fair I had had a few offers since I left Leiston but the thing that really appealed to me about Sudbury is the academy is second to none in the east of England,” he said.

AFC Sudbury captain Joe Wright has a shot for at SohamPicture: Mark Westley

“Danny Laws does a great job there, Mark has got a lot of young boys and I have come over to help coach and develop them.

“There were not many clubs I would come out of retirement for, but Sudbury was the one for me, definitely.”

Reece Harris (groin) is the only fresh doubt for Saturday.

New Bury derby date

* Meanwhile, a new date has been set for AFC Sudbury's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division home game with local rivals Bury Town.

Despite AFC lodging a request with the league to change their midweek home match day back to Tuesdays, the game will re-arranged game, due to Bury's FA Cup involvement, will take place on Wednesday, November 25 (7.45pm).

The club have said all those with a ticket from the original date need do nothing as their ticket will be valid, but remaining tickets for the 400 pandemic-restricted capacity are now on sale here .

FA Youth Cup derby

Bury Town's 2-1 win at King's Lynn Town on Wednesday means the clubs will also meet in the FA Youth Cup First Round Proper.

It is Bury who will have home advantage with the club hoping to stage the tie next Thursday (7.45pm), although that is subject to AFC Sudbury agreeing, with their first team, which draws on a number of under-18s players, due to be at home to Heybridge Swifts on Wednesday (7.45pm).