AFC Sudbury have completed the signing of Reggie Lambe following his departure from league rivals Stowmarket Town.

The 31-year-old forward's exit from Stow was announced by the club this afternoon, and the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division leaders AFC have moved quickly to get his signature.

Lambe scored 20 goals in 65 appearances for Stow, who are currently sixth in the North Division table, including in both of the Emirates FA Cup preliminary round ties between the two Suffolk clubs earlier this season.

Reggie Lambe, pictured in action for Stowmarket Town against AFC Sudbury last season, has joined the Yellows after leaving Stow Picture: Mecha Morton

Bermuda's most capped player is in line to make his debut for the Yellows when they host third-placed Lowestoft Town tomorrow (3pm).

Sudbury boss Rick Andrews said: "When we added David Hughes (goalkeeper) it was to make us better and stronger, which it has done, and I think Reggie will definitely make us stronger.

"He gives us great options up top because he can play up top as well. We've only had two recognised strikers in Josh (Mayhew) and Nnamdi (Nwachuku) and it's unfair to always expect them to come up with the goods.

"Reggie's a great option for us and hopefully he can share the load. Every time he's played against me at Sudbury he's scored, so I'm very excited and pleased to get him over the line.

"I had heard some higher clubs were after him. We had a chat and I told him what we're looking to do and fortunately for us he agreed to come on board.

"He'll go straight into the squad. It's his birthday tomorrow, so let's see if he can score the winner!"