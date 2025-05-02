Danny Laws has been appointed AFC Sudbury head coach on a permanent basis.

When Laws stepped up from his role of head of football at the club to take interim charge in early March, the Yellows had won just one of their previous 16 games and there was a genuine threat of relegation with the team three points from safety in Southern League Central Premier Division.

However, Laws oversaw a dramatic turnaround in form as Sudbury racked up five victories from their remaining nine fixtures to preserve their Step 3 status.

Danny Laws has been appointed permanent AFC Sudbury head coach. Picture: Mecha Morton

And confirmation has now come that Laws is to continue in the job.

The club’s CEO Alicja Holland said: “We're incredibly excited to reveal that after discussions following a comeback in the last few games of the season, Danny Laws will continue on as men's first team head coach with a deeper, well-rounded view of the club, and an immersive experience for our spirited community.

“This update delivers on our goal to remain competitive and fighting with passion in Step 3. With Danny at the helm, I am confident we can build on the success of the last few seasons as his experience and passion for the game and the club and our wider community will be instrumental in leading the team.”

Laws added: “I am delighted to be appointed as the permanent head coach of the men’s first team at AFC Sudbury. It is a privilege to lead a senior team at this historic football club.”

The club have also revealed that David Hennessey will continue in his role as general manager.