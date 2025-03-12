Leiston inflicted a second defeat on AFC Sudbury in four days - but this time much more convincingly - to deny their opponents a first appearance in the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup Final in 21 years.

Ben Fowkes, who didn’t start Saturday’s 2-1 Pitching In Southern League Premier Central away victory that was sealed in stoppage time, was the architect of Tuesday night’s 3-0 success at The Martello Ground, home of Felixstowe & Walton United.

The former Needham Market striker proved too hot to handle for the AFC Sudbury defence in a damaging first half for the Yellows as he won and then dispatched a 22nd-minute penalty before bursting through on a counter-attack to set up Cameron Rayworth for a simple finish five minutes later.

Leiston players congratulate Cameron Rayworth on putting his side 2-0 ahead against AFC Sudbury in the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final at Felixstowe & Walton United FC Picture: Paul Voller

With AFC unable to reply by the interval, the second half drifted by with Marc Abbott’s side pressing but without drawing Leiston keeper Billy Johnson into a significant save.

And the Blues’ fans were treated to the icing on the cake in the 95th minute when AFC were caught out at the back with Jamar Loza going clear only to be taken down as he went to round James Bradbrook. The same player then duly dispatched the penalty to confirm a painful night for those who braved the cold night hoping to see AFC end their long exodus from Suffolk FA’s top-tier final.

For two-times winners Leiston (2017/18 and 2018/19) it will be a familiar occasion when Chris Wigger’s side step out against lower-level Felixstowe & Walton United at an as-yet-unconfirmed non-league ground on Wednesday, April 9 (7.45pm). The Blues supporters saw their side in the showpiece only three years ago, as they lost on penalties to Needham Market, whose stranglehold on the trophy - having won it on the past four editions - is now set to come to an end after their semi-final defeat to The Seasiders.

MATCH REACTION ⚽️🔵

Blues boss Chris Wigger on his side’s Premier Cup win over AFC Sudbury pic.twitter.com/MsxYzmrrgc — Leiston FC (@leistonfc) March 11, 2025

Leiston, who like Sudbury made three changes from Saturday’s line-up - one enforced with ex-AFC winger Adam Mills cup-tied - had a chance to take the lead within the opening 20 seconds when Fowkes cut into the area but his shot was too close to James Bradbrook.

Sudbury, who were missing defender Ryan Henshaw with a knock, mounted a positive response and after Callum Page drove into the area and committed keeper Billy Johnson, Seb Dunbar had to come to the Blues’ rescue with a clearance ahead of the lurking Joe Neal.

There was an extended pause in proceedings with Wyatt Hill, who had slid in to challenge Page, having to eventually be helped off the pitch in the 14th minute due to a leg injury with Ollie Yun coming on.

Ben Bradley just fired just wide of the left-hand post through a sea of bodies following an AFC corner.

Cameron Rayworth (blue shirt, partially obscured) sidefoots home the second goal for Leiston past AFC Sudbury goalkeeper James Bradbrook in the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final at Felixstowe & Walton United FC Picture: Paul Voller

But they gave Leiston a helping hand in opening the scoring after Ben Isaacson’s slide tackle down the side of the area caught Fowkes with the referee not hesitating in pointing to the spot.

James Bradbrook managed to get a hand to Fowkes’ kick but could not keep it out.

And within five minutes they were 2-0 down after shooting themselves in the foot again.

AFC Sudbury's Charlie Lewis lifts his shot over the Leiston crossbar from six yards out following a second-half free kick in the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final at Felixstowe & Walton United FC Picture: Paul Voller

A free kick in Leiston’s half saw possession gifted to their opponents who played a long ball through for Fowkes before the striker, after driving into the area, bypassed Matty Miles to find the free Rayworth to apply the simple finish.

Looking to undo some of the damage by the interval, Page fired a fierce effort wide after a good run by Myles Cowling while a free kick saw the former head over but the offside flag was up.

22' GOAL! @leistonfc 1 @AFCSudbury 0

James Bradbrook gets a hand to BEN FOWKES' penalty but can't keep it out.



Was awarded after Ben Isaacson caught him with a sliding tackle down the side of the area pic.twitter.com/p3YbHgvnIi — Russell Claydon (@russclaydon) March 11, 2025

They were looking too open at the back though and, with his defence caught out calling for offside, Bradbrook came to the Yellows’ rescue with a good push-away low save from Fowkes before half-time before the striker saw another shot deflected wide.

Sudbury boss Marc Abbott brought on academy winger Jacob Goredema at the break for full-back Isaacson in a switch to a back three in an attempt to spark a change in their fortunes.

Page burst onto a loose touch by Rayworth but the goalscorer made a good recovery block as the AFC player went to pull the trigger.

The @EndeavourAutom Suffolk Premier Cup Semi-Finals | @leistonfc

Striker Ben Fowkes, who scored the first and set up the second, speaking after his side's 3-0 victory over @AFCSudbury last night. Fowkes is looking forward to facing @Felixseasiders, where he was on loan last… pic.twitter.com/zA5uQnwU0F — Suffolk Football Association (@SuffolkFA) March 12, 2025

With not much having happened in the second half, with Leiston soaking up the pressure well, they managed to get Jamal Loza one-on-one down the right-hand side but he could only fire into the side netting.

A set piece looked to be Sudbury’s best route to sparking the tie back into life but when a big moment arrived for Charlie Lewis from Marcel Lewis’ free kick, after his initial blocked shot sat up for him, he lifted it over the crossbar from six yards out.

Page continued to carry the fight to the Leiston defence, scrapping for every ball but he could not direct his header from a Matty Miles cross on target as the game entered the final 15 minutes.

Loza, who had provided the first-half stoppage-time equaliser to Ollie Peters’ early penalty on Saturday, had the chance to put the tie firmly to bed after a mistake at the back by Miles. But after reaching the edge of the box saw his low effort go the wrong side of the far post.

The same player saw another effort deflected wide with the subsequent corner turned in among a sea of bodies but only after the referee had blown for a foul on Tom Dickens.

As the game entered stoppage time Neal had a shot blocked by George Quantrell after sub Liam Pearce’s free kick went unclaimed by Johnson.

With AFC caught out at the back in the 95th minute Bradbrook ended up bringing down Loza, who had been put through one-on-one, before the same player beat him from the penalty kick to add the cherry on the top of the cake for Leiston.

While the Blues celebrated their victory in the clubhouse afterwards, AFC boss Abbott kept his players back in the changing for an extended debrief ahead of looking to secure their Step 3 survival over their last nine matches, which begins with the long trip to Shropshire to face fourth-placed AFC Telford on Saturday.

For Leiston, the gap to the play-offs is now just two places and three points ahead of Chris Wigger’s side hosting Sudbury’s relegation rivals Barwell on Saturday (both 3pm).

AFC Sudbury: Bradbrook, C Lewis, Isaacson (Goredema 46’), Turner (cpt) (Peters 67’), Dickens, Miles, Neal, Cowling, Page, Bradley, M Lewis (Pearce 81’).

Unused subs: Munson (gk), Terminello.

Booked: None.

Leiston: Johnson, Dunbar (cpt), Clements, Jackson, Fatadjo (Armin 71’), Alexander, Fowkes (Saunders 90+1’), Quantrell, Loza, Rayworth, Hill (Yun 14’).

Unused subs: Ryan Jarvis, Ross Jarvis.

Booked: None.

Attendance: 186

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Ben Fowkes (Leiston). Proved a point to his manager and supporters with a red-hot first half display that showed how he can be the player for the big occasion.