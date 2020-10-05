Long Melford Football Club have announced the appointment of Geoff Thomas as their new chair, with long-serving Colin 'Alf' Woodhouse stepping down from the role.

Thomas has experience in the position having previously been the chair of Essex & Suffolk Border League club Boxted Lodgers and Hedinghams United and has a wealth of football experience.

In his playing days he was in the youth squad at Queen's Park Rangers before going on to play for non-league side Hendon.

Geoff Thomas is the new chairman of Long Melford FC (42549770)

Thomas is also a Level-2 FA Licensed coach and has helped develop players of all ages at Boxted. He has also coached at Halstead Town Under-18s, Alresford Colne Rangers and Hedinghams United.

On his new appointment at the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club, Thomas said: “I am really pleased to be joining Long Melford FC and working with the excellent committee members and volunteers at this very friendly club.

“I am also very pleased that former chair, Alf Woodhouse, will continue to be involved with the club where he has done such excellent work over many years.

Long Melford's Colin 'Alf' Woodhouse (far left), seen celebrating the news of securing a £480,000 grant from the Football Foundation for their new clubhouse development in the summer, has stood down as chairman but will remain involved at the clubPicture: Mark Westley

“It is an exciting time at Stoneylands and when the new clubhouse is completed those facilities will be a great asset for the Long Melford community.

“I look forward to working with everyone at the club and with the community to keep the club progressing, so that we all enjoy success and have fun together.”

A club statement said: "A very warm welcome to Geoff who we look forward to leading the club into an exciting new era, as we make the transition from our old facilities to a brand-new clubhouse.

"The club would also like to place on record our thanks to Colin (Alf) Woodhouse, our retiring chair, for the significant contribution he has made and will continue to make to the club.

"Alf is a loyal and much respected figure at one of the country’s oldest football clubs, and although stepping down from his role as chair, we are delighted he will remain involved."

Woodhouse himself said he is looking forward to a new chapter in the club’s history.

“I wish Geoff all the best, both he and the club have my continued support moving forward," he said.