The long-serving Nathan Rowe has announced his departure from Long Melford.

The midfielder has spent the last seven years with the Villagers, playing a key role in their Thurlow Nunn League First Division promotion-winning campaign and League Challenge Cup success.

However, after making almost 250 appearances for the club, Rowe has decided the time is right to move on.

Rowe scored two goals in his eight appearances for Melford this term.