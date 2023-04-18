It's the final week of the regular season for our non-league sides at Steps 3-6 with the 2022/23 campaign reaching its conclusion this weekend.

Titles and promotions are up for grabs, while play-off spots are on the line and at the other end of the table, potential relegation is still a threat for some of our local teams.

Here's the state of play in each division and a look at the remaining fixtures this week...

PITCHING IN SOUTHERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION CENTRAL (STEP 3)

Third-placed Leiston still hold an outside chance of finishing top and securing the title and sole automatic promotion spot in the division.

The Blues are one point behind joint leaders Tamworth and Coalville Town, but Leiston's title rivals do have a game in hand.

Coalville (2nd) can go clear at the summit if they avoid defeat at Alvechurch tonight, but perhaps only for 48 hours with Tamworth set to host fourth-placed Nuneaton Borough on Thursday (7.45pm).

Victories for either Tamworth or Coalville during midweek would end Leiston's title hopes, ahead of their final day home clash with Hednesford Town on Saturday (3pm).

Leiston, who are Suffolk's highest-ranked non-league club, are guaranteed a place in the end-of-season play-offs next week.

Meanwhile, Needham Market have secured their Step 3 status for another season after the 17th-placed Marketmen beat Basford United 3-2 at the weekend.

Kevin Horlock's side close out their league campaign with trips to Hednesford (Thursday) and Barwell (Saturday), but before then take on Leiston in the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup semi-finals, at Stowmarket Town's Greens Meadow, tonight (7.45pm).

PITCHING IN ISTHMIAN LEAGUE NORTH DIVISION (STEP 4)

AFC Sudbury's title bid came to an end at the weekend after leaders Hashtag United thumped Great Wakering Rovers 6-0 to clinch top spot with a game to spare.

The Yellows, who have amassed an incredible haul of 91 points this term, will now turn their attention to the play-offs next week, where they will have home advantage in the semi-finals, as well as the final if they progress.

Third-placed Lowestoft Town are also assured of a place in the play-offs, and will be at home for the semi-finals, with Heybridge Swifts and Grays Athletic currently occupying the last two spots.

Felixstowe & Walton United, in sixth, are still in the hunt for a top-five finish, and are three points behind both Heybridge and Grays, but have a game in hand.

The Seasiders can move back into the top five with a victory at Witham Town on Wednesday (7.45pm), ahead of a potentially winner-takes-all clash at home to Heybridge on Saturday (3pm).

Elsewhere, Stowmarket Town (7th) and Bury Town (11th) now have the Premier Cup left to play for this term, with the Suffolk duo facing off in the other semi-final at Needham Market's Bloomfields on Wednesday (7.45pm).

Stow's fading play-off hopes were brought to an end on Saturday after a 3-1 defeat at New Salamis.

Kieran Morley's fine lob put the Old Gold & Blacks in front after just six minutes, before the hosts rallied with three goals in the second half.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (STEP 5)

Ipswich Wanderers secured an historic back-to-back title-winning double in the Thurlow Nunn League last night.

Last season's First Division South champions have become the first club to win Thurlow Nunn League titles at Step 6 and Step 5 in consecutive campaigns, after rivals Thetford Town's 2-0 defeat at Norwich United last night ended their hopes of catching them.

For Wanderers, who joined the Thurlow Nunn League back in 1989, it will be the first time moving up to Step 4 in their history.

Matt Morton's Brecklanders are now likely to go into a play-off against a side ranked lowly at Step 4 where a victory would also secure them a move up the pyramid.

Elsewhere, Harleston Town (3rd), Woodbridge Town (4th), Lakenheath (5th) and Mildenhall Town (6th) are all in the mix for high finishes, while eighth-placed Hadleigh United still have an outside chance of finishing in the top six.

Newmarket Town (11th), Long Melford (12th), Brantham Athletic (13th), Walsham-le-Willows (14th), Soham Town Rangers (15th), Kirkley & Pakefield (16th) and Ely City (17th) are all assured of bottom-half finishes, while Haverhill Rovers (19th) and Whitton United (20th) are both confirmed in the bottom two and will be relegated, barring any reprieves in the post season.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE FIRST DIVISION NORTH (STEP 6)

Framlingham Town still have a chance to complete an historic promotion and cup winning campaign, with the Castlemen booking their place in the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup final on Friday night.

Liam Abraham's men beat Claydon 2-0 to set up a final with league rivals AFC Sudbury Reserves, with both sides looking to win the competition for the first time.

Before then, Fram will be in the promotion mix next week when they face Harwich & Parkeston in the play-off semi-finals.

Fram (3rd) are one point clear of Harwich and would have home advantage as thing stand, but their play-off rivals have a game in hand to overtake them tonight ahead of the season concluding this weekend.

Cornard United (6th) and AFC Sudbury Reserves (9th) conclude their league campaigns this weekend, while Needham Market Under-23s (15th), Haverhill Borough (16th) and Leiston Reserves (17th) face a nervy last week of the season.

Debenham LC (19th) are confirmed as the bottom finisher in the division and will need a reprieve to stay in the Thurlow Nunn League, a scenario which could be needed for the two sides above them.

Leiston are one point behind Borough, and two points further adrift of Needham, with the former two sides both having a game in hand before the weekend.

Final week fixtures (midweek 7.45pm, Saturday 3pm unless stated)

Tuesday, April 18

Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup semi-finals

Leiston v Needham Market (at Stowmarket Town)

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Lowestoft Town v Brentwood Town

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Ely City v Mulbarton Wanderers

Fakenham Town v Brantham Athletic

Haverhill Rovers v Woodbridge Town

Sheringham v Hadleigh United

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Leiston Reserves v Heacham

Wednesday, April 19

Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup semi-finals

Bury Town v Stowmarket Town (at Needham Market)

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Witham Town v Felixstowe & Walton United

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Haverhill Borough v AFC Sudbury Reserves

Thursday, April 20

Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central

Hednesford Town v Needham Market

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Fakenham Town v Kirkley & Pakefield

Haverhill Rovers v Hadleigh United

Mildenhall Town v Ely City

Whitton United v Brantham Athletic

Woodbridge Town v Thetford Town

Saturday, April 22

Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central

Barwell v Needham Market

Leiston v Hednesford Town

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Felixstowe & Walton United v Heybridge Swifts

Great Wakering Rovers v AFC Sudbury

Lowestoft Town v East Thurrock United

Stowmarket Town v Bury Town

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Brantham Athletic v Thetford Town

Hadleigh United v Newmarket Town

Haverhill Rovers v Sheringham

Ipswich Wanderers v Harleston Town

Kirkley & Pakeifeld v Mildenhall Town

Lakenheath v Norwich United

Mulbarton Wanderers v Long Melford

Walsham-le-Willows v Fakenham Town

Whitton United v Ely City

Woodbridge Town v Soham Town Rangers

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Cornard United v Needham Market Under-23s

Downham Town v Framlingham Town

FC Parson Drove v Leiston Reserves

Heacham v Haverhill Borough

Whittlesey Athletic v AFC Sudbury Reserves