Will Lowden smashed the course record he set last year as Cycle Club Sudbury hosted their first time trial event of the season, the Mad March Hilly.

A sunny Sunday morning on March 30 saw 31 riders set off over the 22-mile ‘sporting’ course, taking people from Lavenham, past Boxford to Hadleigh, returning to Lavenham via Monks Eleigh and Brent Eleigh. A stiff breeze in some parts added to the challenge.

Lowden, of Cambridge University CC, clocked 43 minutes and 59 seconds, averaging 30mph despite having to stop for a lorry turning right, breaking his course record by almost two minutes. Second was home CCS rider Ian Short (51.56), and third Simon Daw 51-56), Shills Doltcini (52.37).

Record-breaker Will Lowden in action and receiving his prize on Sunday Pictures: Rob Davies

First female rider was Laura Davies of FTP Race Team (53.27), now a three-time winner, followed by Claire Hall, Paranesis Team Velo (58.43), and Ann Shuttleworth, Cambridge CC (65.03).

To widen the appeal of time trialling, there was a road bike category for those riders without high tech TT bikes.

First in this category was CCS rider Alex Purcell (56.00), with Andy Kennedy, Ipswich BC, second ( 58.19). Angela Lesslie, another CCS rider, was first female road bike rider home, followed by Caroline Wyke, also from CCS.

Will Lowden is presented with his prize after setting another course record at the Cycle Club Sudbury Mad March Hilly Picture: Rob Davies

The post ride prize-giving, sponsored by Torque Cycles, Robins Row Insurance and Lowden Family, was at the event HQ, Lavenham Village Hall.

Time-trialling series open to all

Cycle Club Sudbury’s Thursday evening summer time trial series starts on April 17 and continues weekly until the end of August.

The club are open to welcoming any local riders who would like a go at time-trialling with club membership not necessary. Riders can use both TT and road bikes, and all abilities are welcomed.

The series (using three courses of different lengths from 8.2 to 10 miles) gives an ideal opportunity to keep track of improvements over the season.

The HQ for all events is at the rear of the Cock Inn car park in Lavenham.

Riders can sign up in advance on-line (preferred), or turn up on the night, with card payment of £5. A schedule of courses and start times is available on the CCS website.

Riders ideally need to arrive at the event HQ in time to sign on, collect a number, etc, before the event start time. Helmets must be worn, and front and rear lights are required all season.

If anyone would like to take part in a time trial and would like to be added to the events email circulation list, or have any queries on the events, they can email pamandrobinw@gmail.com