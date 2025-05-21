The majority of Brantham Athletic’s title-winning coaching team have joined Danny Laws’ backroom staff at AFC Sudbury.

Tom Austin, along with fellow joint boss Jack Sibbons, guided Brantham to top spot in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last term – and subsequently promotion up to Step 4 for the first time in the club’s history.

However, Austin will not lead Athletic into the Isthmian League North Division after he accepted the opportunity to become Laws’ assistant at the MEL Group Stadium.

Danny Laws has appointed his backroom team at AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

Sibbons has not made the switch – although he has also left Brantham – while coaches Ben Connell and Jamie Thomson will join Austin.

Austin told Sudbury’s website: “First and foremost I would like to thank Danny and the club for this fantastic opportunity. I’m delighted to be here.

“It’s a real privilege to join a football club with great history, fantastic facilities and a top academy. I hope I can help mould a squad that will excite the fans and keep us competitive on all fronts.”

Meanwhile, Brantham’s director of football Cathal Morrison said: “Sadly sometimes success means we lose our best people, and as a club that develops everyone in all roles, we will not be standing in anyone’s way if the chance to progress their career is there.

“We are a club that want people to become the best version of themselves and our first team management team are certainly at the top level, as they have proven all season.

“On behalf of Brantham Athletic Football Club, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to most successful management team in the club’s history.”