AFC Sudbury Women’s assistant manager Stefan Mallett hailed the way his side showed their level and turned on the style in their emphatic 11-1 drubbing of Stowupland Falcons in the MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup at Portman Road on Tuesday night.

The Yellows, who ply their trade three divisions higher than Martin Huggins and Simon Gant’s Falcons, were simply too good for their opposition, and blew them away to set a record scoreline in the final of the competition.

After his side secured a second season in the FA Women’s National League Division One South East, Mallett, who assists his brother Luke, labelled their cup triumph as ‘the icing on the cake’.

AFC Sudbury’s Leonnie Bezant tries to win possession in the pouring rain. Picture: Paul Voller

“I think tonight we proved why we got to where we are. We’re very happy with how it’s gone,” he said after Sudbury lifted the cup for the third time in their history.

“We played quickly, we played through the middle. For us, I think we just showed the levels a little bit tonight. We turned on what we knew we had in the background and it was a nice way to end our season as well.

“It’s been a tough season this year. We’ve all dug deep, stayed where we want to stay, in the National League, so that was a lovely little icing on the cake.

AFC Sudbury Women lifted the MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup for the third time in their history Picture: Paul Voller

“I enjoyed it and I think the girls did as well. It’s nice to play at a Premier League stadium.”

There were doubts as to whether they would get to continue playing at Portman Road, however, when the heavens opened midway through the first half. The referee suspended play at 6-0 but, after two pitch inspections and an hour-and-20-minute delay, the players were given the green light to restart – and Sudbury went on to complete the demolition job.

“I was sat there thinking ‘we’re not going to be able to come back and play here’. I think that was the frustration for everyone,” said Mallett.

“Credit to the ground staff, the pitch is ridiculous. I was speaking to the groundsman, he said there was about 20mm of rain that came in about 20 minutes.

Rain hammers down at Portman Road in MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup Final between AFC Sudbury and Stowupland Falcons. Picture: Jonny Chick

“Even when we were speaking with the Stowupland coaches as well, we’re here for an occasion. Regardless of the result, everyone’s hear for the occasion, so it was going to be a little bit frustrating.

“We got told off for doing a knee slide, so we won’t be doing that again. Both teams wanted to play, that was the key thing.”

Sudbury’s players have a five-week break before they are called back in for pre-season, where their friendlies will begin in July before the new campaign kicks off a month later.