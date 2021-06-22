Christian Appleford has stepped down from his role as Hadleigh United manager and been replaced by assistant Steve Holder.

Appleford, who took charge of the Brettsiders in January 2019 having left his long-term position as second in command at Bury Town a month earlier, has taken the decision to resign due to new work commitments.

And he will be succeeded in the dugout by Holder – the experienced striker who was recruited as Appleford's player-assistant 18 months ago.

Christian Appleford has stepped down at Hadleigh United. Picture: Mark Westley

“We congratulate Steve on his appointment and on his decision to step up as manager," said Hadleigh chairman Rolf Beggerow.

"We also thank Christian for the professionalism he has brought to the club together with Steve in the last two and half years. We wish them both every success in the future."

