Luke Mallett was left beaming with pride after his young AFC Sudbury Women’s side overcame Needham Market Women in dramatic fashion to book their place in the first qualifying round of the Vitality FA Women’s Cup.

Featuring nine under-18s in their starting line-up, the hosting Yellows recovered from going behind to Lois Balfour’s early goal with a 30-yard wonder strike from Amy Thompson in the 20th minute.

With no further goals at the end of 90 minutes, the tie went straight to a penalty shootout where AFC goalkeeper Penny Everett made two penalty saves as the home side won 4-3. She had earlier made an outstanding double save in the first half.

AFC Sudbury Women's goalkeeper Penny Everett is congratulated after her penalty shootout saves help send her side through in the Vitality Women's FA Cup preliminary round tie with Needham MarketPicture: Ben Pooley

“We had nine 16 or 17 year olds starting and it was a big effort and now sets the standards,” said Mallett.

“I am really happy and really proud of them.

“Everyone feels Needham are one of the stronger ones in that division so I do not see why we could not go through another one.”

Both teams battle for the ball midway through the first halfPicture: Ben Pooley

The tie started off with the Yellows coming out of the blocks fast and applying all the pressure within the first 10 minutes. However, a defence-splitting pass played Needham number 9 Balfour in who stroked the ball into the net to give the visitors the lead.

On the 20 minute mark, AFC managed to switch the play out to Thompson who hit a wonder strike from 30-plus yards which ended up in the top corner to bring the scoreline level.

The rest of the first half was a high intensity battle with both teams creating chances, but a fantastic double save from player-of-the-match Everett prevented Needham adding to their score.

The second half was more of the same but with less clear-cut chances.

The very young AFC Sudbury side belied their age to manage the game well and played with great composure and concentration for the full 90 minutes.

After finishing the game 1-1 the tie ended up going straight to penalties with Everett proving to be the match winner with two strong faces.

Monday’s draw saw Sudbury given another home tie, against another Eastern Region Women’s League Division One North side, in Newmarket Town on October 4 (2pm).

Before then they turn their attention back to the league with a home game this Sunday against Stevenage Women Development (2pm) as they look to get their first Division One South points at the second attempt.