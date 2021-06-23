Sudbury skipper Adam Mansfield says it will be a proud moment when he represents Suffolk on his home ground.

Mansfield, injury permitting, will take his place in the Suffolk side for the county’s first-ever competitive match at Friars Street a week on Sunday (11am).

The 29-year-old is expected to be behind the stumps as Suffolk take on Hertfordshire in their final NCCA Trophy Group 3 game.

Sudbury skipper Adam Mansfield, pictured batting for Suffolk, says it will be a proud moment to represent the county on his home ground Picture: Nick Garnham

The former Suffolk skipper said: “It will be a really proud moment for me, if selected, bearing in mind I have been with Sudbury since the age of 12.

“To be fair, it is always nice to be selected for Suffolk, let alone have the opportunity to play for my county at Sudbury.”

Mansfield is expected to be joined in the Suffolk side by Sudbury team-mates Darren Batch and Ben Parker.

Adam Mansfield behind the stumps for Suffolk in their win against against Lincolnshire at Mildenhall CC on Sunday Picture: Mark Westley

He said: “Hopefully all three of us will be in the Suffolk side and it will be a great feeling to have our own supporters watching.

“It will be good for them to see us play for Suffolk on our home ground and hopefully we can represent the county in a good way.

“If the weather is kind to us on the day we should get a good crowd watching and while there will be Covid restrictions in place, it should be a good occasion.

“It will be our last group game, so hopefully it will be a big day for both Sudbury and Suffolk if we can go into it with a chance of qualifying for the knock-out stages.”

Suffolk play their third group game of their 50-over campaign when they travel to Horsford to face Norfolk on Sunday (11am).

Andy Northcote’s side travel to Manor Park buoyed by their three wicket win against Lincolnshire at Mildenhall last weekend.

Joe Gatting struck an undefeated 81 from 119 deliveries as Suffolk successfully chased down the visitors’ 249-9 in their 50 overs with eight balls to spare.

The former Sussex and Hampshire professional paced his innings superbly to underpin Suffolk’s reply and make it a winning return in the first full county match to be staged at Wamil Way since 2011.

The Talbots trio of Mansfield, Parker and Batch also played.

Batch scored 19 off 12 balls to see Suffolk home and keep alive their chances of qualifying from Group 3, following their opening game defeat to Cambridgeshire.

* Sudbury’s Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League derby at home to Bury St Edmunds was called off by the umpires when the players arrived on Saturday morning due to the effects of water on the pitch.

The Talbots are due to travel to face Mildenhall on Saturday (11am).

