Sudbury’s Adam Mansfield will be a ‘huge asset’ after agreeing to be Suffolk’s white-ball skipper for the 2023 season.

Mansfield replaces Tom Rash, who captained Suffolk in both Twenty/20 and 50-over cricket last season but has since stood down and will miss the start of the season for new club Bury St Edmunds after reportedly undergoing surgery on a shoulder.

Mansfield was Suffolk’s youngest-ever captain at the age of just 25 when he was appointed to the role in September 2016.

Former Sudbury skipper Adam Mansfield, pictured batting for Suffolk where he will take on a second spell as captain Picture: Nick Garnham

The wicket-keeper/batter resigned as the county’s T20 and 50-over captain in July 2019, before also handing over captaincy of the red-ball side a fortnight later.

He continued to play across all three formats, before stepping back after Suffolk won the Eastern Division title and then losing the play-off final to Western Division winners Oxfordshire in 2021.

Mansfield, now aged 31, took over as Suffolk’s white-ball coach last season and did not feature, with wicket-keeping duties shared between Jacob Marston and Andy Northcote.

Adam Mansfield came through the ranks at Sudbury where he is now in a second spell Picture: Mark Westley

Suffolk head coach Northcote said: “Having Adam back on the field will be a huge asset to the group.

“Over the past few seasons, Adam has helped shaped the culture of Suffolk Cricket to be one that is professional as can be within the NCCA.

“His knowledge as a cricketer is beyond his years and his ability to lead people, holistically carrying them along, will mean that we are in the best position we can be for the season ahead.

“I believe with Adam on the field, we have found our missing link and will be very competitive through the white-ball campaign.”

Suffolk kick-off their season with two T20 friendlies versus Bedfordshire at the Victory Ground in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, with the first match starting at 11am. The Suffolk squad has not yet been finalised.

Suffolk will start their NCCA T20 Group 3 campaign with a double-header at home to Cambridgeshire the following Sunday, April 23, at Ipswich School (11am).

This will be followed by playing Lincolnshire at Woodhall Spa CC the following Sunday, April 30, Norfolk at Ipswich School on Monday, May 1 and Hertfordshire at Welwyn Garden City CC on Sunday, May 7.

Meanwhile, the start of the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League season, which was meant to start this weekend, has been delayed by a week due to grounds said to not be ready due to the recent wet weather.