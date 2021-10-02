Adam Mansfield has backed Paddy Sadler to be the next first-team captain at Sudbury Cricket Club after signalling his intention to stand down ahead of 2022.

The former Suffolk skipper will formally leave the post he has occupied at Friars Street for the past three years at the club’s AGM in November.

And Mansfield, who intends to continue playing for The Talbots, believes Sadler has shown he has what it takes to step into his shoes.

“Paddy did it a few times last year (2021 season) when I had to miss out due to school commitments or injury, and is going to go for it this year,” he said.

“I think he has got the respect of the other lads.

“He trains hard and will lead by example as a captain and that is half the battle.

“If you are leading from the front the boys will follow you.”

Addressing his decision to step down, off the back of a campaign which saw title-hopefuls Sudbury finish as the lowest Suffolk side in the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League, down in ninth position, he said: “I’ve done three years like Tom Huggins did before me.

“Sometimes you need that change in voice as there are only so many times the same person can say the same things to motivate people before it loses some impact.”

Despite a difficult last season and having had to deal with the arrival of Covid-19 which shortened the 2020 campaign, the 30-year-old said he will look back on his captaincy with pride.

“Overall I will look back on it and be quite pleased, though there are obviously a few things you reflect on and wish you might have done differently,” he said.

“We finished third in 2019 and second in the Covid cup campaign and obviously ninth last year.

“Obviously ninth is not where we want to be but you are going to have years where you do not perform as well due to a number of reasons.

“From the year where we won the league (2017 & 2018) we have lost five players and they were all very, very good players.

“But we have brought in some younger guys in and we had a 16-year-old who played for the first time (Tom Lawrence) which is great. Hopefully this will bring the club future rewards.”

While the first team failed to hit the heights they had aimed for in 2021, it was an exceptional year for the club’s other sides with an unprecedented three league tiles won.

“It was brilliant,” said Mansfield. “From a club point of view we are still in the EAPL, our seconds are up to Division Two (of the Two Counties Championship), our third team got promoted (from Division Eight 2) and our Sunday team are now in the top division. So as a whole we had a good year.”

