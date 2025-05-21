With a non-league footballing CV that reads like Marcus Garnham’s, you could be forgiven for coming to the conclusion that there is nothing left for the goalkeeper to prove.

Having enjoyed plenty of success from spells with the likes of Woodbridge Town, Bury Town, Lowestoft Town, AFC Sudbury, Leiston and Needham Market, Garnham is regarded by many to be the best goalie in Suffolk during the past 15 to 20 years.

And yet, after being told that his services were no longer required by Needham – the club where he assumed that he would see out his playing days – Garnham has a renewed determination following confirmation of his return to Sudbury last week.

Marcus Garnham is back at AFC Sudbury for a third spell Picture: Mecha Morton

The 37-year-old said: “I still believe that I can offer something to a club and play well on a regular basis, but Needham had other ideas.

“I love the club but there was no deal offered and I’m still confident that I can play for at least another couple of years.

“I spoke to a few other clubs but it was Danny (Laws, Sudbury head coach) that I really clicked with. I’ve known Danny a long time and he was up front with what he wanted from me and the club.

“He said that I was probably feeling like I’ve got a point to prove and he’s right, that is how I feel.

“Some people at Needham didn’t think I was up to it and even when you’ve got a lot of experience, a knock back like that can affect your confidence and leave you questioning yourself a little bit.

“I thought I’d finish playing there, but now it’s time to make some decent memories at Sudbury. Yes I’m getting older but I’ve still got the hunger and I’m determined to show that I can still do it.”

And Garnham will certainly be in familiar surroundings at the MEL Group Stadium.

This will be his third spell with the Yellows, whom he helped to win the Isthmian League North Division title during the 2015/16 season with 105 points.

His one campaign with the club at Step 3 ended in relegation, but with Sudbury now preparing for a third straight year at the level, Garnham is hopeful that this experience will be much brighter.

“The club is where it is and Danny definitely has ambitions of pushing up the league after surviving last season,” added the ‘keeper.

“There’s obviously only so far we can go and you’ve got to be realistic – there’s no big money tree.

“It’s probably fair to say we won’t be in the top two, but I think with the lads that are in the squad and with Danny looking to bring in some more, we can surprise a few people.

“I know there’s a lot of young talent coming through at the club and hopefully I can help with some advice. I feel like I’ve got a role to play on and off the pitch to make sure the club can kick on next season.”