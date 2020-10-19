AFC Sudbury have announced a big shake-up of their first-team coaching team which includes Danny Laws and Dave Cannon being withdrawn and former Millwall and Ipswich Town professional Tony Kinsella coming in to assist manager Mark Morsley.

It follows on from the club's academy coaches Laws and Cannon being drafted in a year ago following Morsley deciding to fire his entire first-team coaching staff following a poor run of results.

Having targeted a sustained promotion challenge in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division this time around, the Yellows have suffered another poor start, picking up just four points from their opening four matches. At the same time they have exited all three cup competitions.

It's all change in the technical area at AFC Sudbury once again with Mark Morsley (centre) set to be surrounded by a new team after academy director Danny Laws (far right) has been left to concentrate on his full-time day jobPicture: Mecha Morton

But a statement explaining the 'key strategic coaching structure changes' from chairman Andrew Long does not attribute them to the results on the pitch, saying the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their academy was behind them.

While neither of the duo are leaving the club, the other two members of the season-starting first team coaching staff, coach Gavin Peters and goalkeeping specialist Kevin Holland, have both departed – meaning another full change of Morsley's backroom staff a year on.

"Due to the continued expansion of our outstanding academy it has been decided that academy director Danny Laws and head of education Dave Cannon will be concentrating their efforts to further enhance this key part of our football club," chairman Long's statement read.

Danny Laws (left) and Dave Cannon, pictured on the touchline at Ipswich Town's Portman Road in a county cup final for AFC Sudbury Under-18s, have been withdrawn from the AFC Sudbury first-team coaching staff a year onPicture: Mecha Morton

"This means they will no longer be working directly with Mark Morsley and our 1st team. However, as can be seen from the make up of our first team, the relationship between the academy and the first team remains paramount in the continued success of our club.

"Danny and Dave stepped into the first team set up this time last year. Their personalities and coaching abilities made an immediate positive impression. Their respective contributions have been invaluable over the last 12 months.

"However, the advent of Covid (and its continued impact), together with the accompanying economic downturn, has led to the decision by the club that their prime focus needs to be the success of the academy, which remains the cornerstone of AFC Sudbury.

"The club remains hugely grateful for their time with the first team and believe that it is unlikely to be their last involvement.

"This does however mean that we have needed to replace them and we are pleased to announce that in addition to Liam Aves switching from the AFC reserve team, Tony Kinsella joins as head coach of the 1st team.

Of the changes, manager Morsley said: "Although the sideways move of Danny and Dave was the right move for the academy it has left a huge hole in my management team.

"I have been hugely impressed by Liam since he joined the club last season and it was my first move to part fill the void to bring him into my team."

On the appointment of Kinsella, a former Leiston and Braintree Town number two who made nine appearances for Ipswich Town between 1982-84 and 83 across two spells with Millwall, Morsley said: "In addition there was a need for a top head coach and Tony is right up there with the best.

"It is widely accepted that he has been a very influential part of many successful teams due to the high level of football coaching he produces.

"He also knows the non-league scene and I was really pleased he’s decided to agree a two-year deal with our club."

But he also revealed there would be two further departures from his team.

"Due to high levels of work and teaching commitments coach Gavin Peters and goalkeeper coach Kevin Holland will sadly be leaving the club this week and my thanks go to both of these great guys who will be sorely missed, as of course will Danny and Dave," he said.

"We are sure that every supporter of AFC Sudbury will be thankful for all that Kevin and Gavin have done for the club. And of course, we wish Danny and Dave even more success with the academy.

"But at the same time we welcome Tony Kinsella to our club. It is a real coup to have been able to attract someone of his pedigree."

Kinsella is set to be introduced to the first-team squad at training this evening, with his first game being at home to Brentwood Town on Saturday (3pm) – following the postponement of Wednesday's derby with Bury Town .