AFC Sudbury striker Sean Marks has announced he has decided to call time on his playing career at the age of 35 with more than 200 goals to his name.

The Kelvedon-based player enjoyed an illustrious 600 game non-league career, notably with Braintree Town whom he helped fire to the top tier National League from 2008-2016.

There were also further promotion successes enjoyed outside of his time with The Iron, during spells with his first club, Heybridge Swifts, and after leaving Cressing Road with Maidenhead United and Hornchurch.

Sean Marks pictured on signing for AFC Sudbury ahead of the 2019/20 season Picture: Richard Marsham

The target man choose to drop down to Step 4 of the pyramid for the first time in the summer of 2019 with Isthmian League AFC Sudbury, as he looked to help nurture the next generation of talent.

Across his two coronavirus-shortened seasons with the Yellows he scored 10 goals in 36 appearances, which included one from nine matches in 2020/21.

But he revealed on through his Twitter account this evening that he has played his last game.

Sean Marks' coronavirus-shortened 2020/21 campaign for AFC Sudbury was to be his last of an illustrious non-league playing career Picture: Mecha Morton

In a note entitled 'Dear football...' he wrote:

"The time has come for me to do the things that no player ever wants to do.

"For the last six months I have been thinking about whether this would be the right time to finish playing and officially announce my retirement.

"I have been thinking "what if I give it one more season? One last hooray? One last chance for glory?" But in all honesty I know it is the right time to finish playing and draw the curtain on my career.

"I have made so many friends, worked with so many good people, met so many truly inspirational character that I know the last 18 years have been a blast.

"Many players have come and gone that have helped me through my career and I cannot thank you enough for what you have done for me.

"Managers and coaches that have treated me with such respect that it has been an honour to play for.

"The clubs that I have represented that gave me the platform to showcase talent will always have a special place in my heart and the fans...always there to talk too and I hope I have provided moments that they will be able to remember fondly.

"Then comes the main people...my family...who have allowed me to follow my dream through the good and the bad times and have always been there and supported me throughout.

"Football has always been a part of me and forever will be but that playing side will stop now and it is time for younger players to live the dream I have lived for 18 years."

Sean Marks heads home for AFC Sudbury in the FA Cup at Deeping Rangers Picture: Tim Wilson

Marks, who began his coaching badges when he joined AFC Sudbury and has been actively involved in training the first-team, did hint it may not be too long before he is back in the game in a new guise.

He added: "I would love to one day share my knowledge with other players and have some ideas swirling around, so keep your eyes open to some future announcements."

Marks becomes the second Sudbury player to announce his playing retirement in the close season, following on from goalkeeper Paul Walker.

