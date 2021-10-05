Martin Maxim has been described as ‘a living legend’ at Long Melford Cricket Club after taking his 1,500th wicket for the Suffolk village outfit.

The milestone was chalked up in a friendly match at Leavenheath on September 4, with Maxim having surpassed 1,000 games in coming up to 50 years representing them.

During that time he has held various roles at Meeting Field, including chairman, sponsor, captain and bar manager to name a few.

Martin Maxim (front with ball) celebrates his 1,500 wicket milestone for Long Melford CC with his team-mates

He currently plays for the club’s second Saturday team and also plays on Sundays for the first team.

Fellow long-term player Lawrence Hall said: “The use and naming a person as a legend is too often thrown into conversation too easily. However, Martin Maxim truly reflects and defines its use in being a living legend for Long Melford Cricket Club.”

The left-armer’s metronomic bowling action has seen him take wickets for the club in every decade from the 1970s to the present 2020s.

“It is a monumental milestone for the Melford boy now turned veteran and he has a few more left in his bag to come,” added Hall.

Maxim’s best figures over the course of his Long Melford playing days saw him take 9-27 away at Newmarket, a day which also saw him hit 50 with the bat.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport

Read more: All the latest news from Sudbury