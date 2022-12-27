AFC Sudbury re-established their four point lead at the top of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table with a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over west Sufolk rivals Bury Town in front of a bumper crowd.

With 30-goal striker Nnmadi Nwachuku absent, former Blues player Josh Mayhew returned to haunt his former club with smart finishes in the 50th and 61st minutes to turn a fiercely contested derby in the Yellows' favour.

Cemal Ramadan gave the visitors hope of a comeback when he slid the ball under David Hughes from a tight angle five minutes later following a breakaway move.

Josh Mayhew scores one of his two goals for AFC Sudbury against Bury Town Picture: Neil Dady

But despite Bury coming on strong in the eight additional minutes of stoppage-time, Sudbury's defence and goalkeeper stood up well to record what had been a deserved victory in front of a record league crowd at The MEL Group Stadium of 945. The previous league high at King's Marsh had been 796 to see them take on Bury on January 2, 2016.

The sides had already met twice this season with back-to-back games from late August seeing visiting Sudbury having come from behind for a 2-2 draw in the league before progressing at the same ground comfortably 3-0 in the Emirates FA Cup.

This time around it was a fixture that saw the North Division's best defensive record, with a 10th-placed Bury side having only conceded 11 times across 17 matches, go up against the best attack, with AFC having racked up 48 goals in their 17 games.

AFC Sudbury players celebrates one of Josh Mayhew's two goals against Bury Town Picture: Neil Dady

Having seen their derby at Stowmarket Town postponed a week ago Saturday due to a frozen pitch, it was a first game for Sudbury in 17 days, since the 2-1 late come-from-behind home victory over Maldon & Tiptree on December 10.

Boss Rick Andrews went into the game without talismanic striker Nwachuku who had begun a three week trip to his native Nigeria to help out with his family's village with Mayhew's inclusion the only change.

Bury's Ben Chenery made four changes from what had been a patched up side that had impressively defeated top five side Heybridge Swifts 1-0 at home a week previously.

Leading marksman Cemal Ramdan, with 17 goals, returned from illness along with Ryan Jolland while Ipswich Town loanne striker Ash Boatswain came in for his debut with fellow Blues professional Alfie Cutbush returning following loan extension being signed off by the FA. Cruis Nydazayo, Shaun Avis, Max Maughn and Cameron Nicholls all dropped to the bench.

AFC Sudbury's Ollie Brown battles with Bury Town's Ipswich Town loanee Ashley Boatswain who was making his Blues denut Picture: Neil Dady

The first half was a fiesty and scrappy affair that saw referee Joseph Turnpenny trying to keep things under control by dishing out a series of yellow cards.

It was Bury who carved out the first chance with Ramadan sending a low curling effort wide of the right-hand post in the sixth minute.

Soon after Sak Hassan miscued a cross intending for Mayhew up the other end and saw it clip the top of the crossbar on its way over while Ollie Brown's piecrcing run ended with him scooping well over.

AFC Sudbury's Josh Stokes hit the post in the first half Picture: Neil Dady

Sudbury skipper Reece Harris was booked for his part in a coming together in the 13th minute along with Joe Yaxley after Jake Turner had left Bury captain Ollie Fenn in a heap on the floor.

The hosts continued to press forward with half chances sees Mayhew and Joe Grimwood unable to direct their headers from deep free kicks on target.

They came within a lick of paint of taking the lead 10 minutes before the break when Josh Stokes saw his low skidding shot from the fringe of the area cannon back off the right-hand post. The ball spun dangerously across goal off 'keeper Charlie Woods' back before Fenn made a key sliding goal-line clearance to deny Mayhew rolling it home.

AFC Sudbury's Josh Stokes battles with Bury Town's Carlos Edwards Picture: Neil Dady

Bury were forced into an early change in the 37th minute with the lively Cutbush limping off with Lee Watkins replacing him.

The Yellows finished the half strongly and missed a good chance to go in front when Harrison Chatting volleyed wide from around eight yards out from a Harris cross.

The hosts picked up where they left off at the start of the second half and were duly rewarded within five minutes.

Harris' vision from the left-hand side saw him play a clever pass into the area to pick out Mayhew's run across and the striker got the ball out of his feet before lifting it beyond Woods' reach at his near post.

Josh Pollard in action for AFC Sudbury against Bury Town Picture: Neil Dady

Bury reacted by making an attacking change that saw former Sudbury forward Cruis Nydazayo replace midfielder Joe Yaxley but they found themselves 2-0 down just past the hour mark with a lapse in concentration proving costly.

Former professional Edwards, going towards his own goal, saw his pocket picked by young livewire Stokes who prodded the ball into the area for Mayhew who fired it emphatically past Woods in the same left-hand corner.

Ex-Sudbury captain Lewis O'Malley, in his first meeting with his former side having been suspended for the earlier meetings, almost gifted the hosts another when he hit the ball against Stokes but this time Hughes was behind Ben Hunter's sweeping shot.

Bury had offered nothing as an attacking force in the second half but suddenly drew level in the 66th minute.

Ramadan managed to nick the ball off Hassan in the centre circle and fed Nydazayo who went on to play him into the area before the number nine slid the ball under Hughes from an angle on the right for his 18th of the season.

Nydazayo broke through down the left in the 71st minute before blasted a shot high and wide from a tight angle.

Cemal Ramadan celebrates pulling a goal back for Bury Town at AFC Sudbury Picture: Neil Dady

AFC Sudbury substitute Jamie Shaw makes a late tackle in the box to deny Bury Town's Lee Watkins Picture: Neil Dady

Stokes was showing good footwork up the other end but could not find the finish to match to put the game to bed, sending two efforts beyond the far post.

Substitute Lionel Ainsworth also fired just wide from the edge of the box with Sudbury then having to weather a late storm as the game entered eight minutes of stoppage time.

But Hughes twice came through a crowd of players to claim dangerous-looking deliveries while Turner nicked the ball off the toes of substitute Cameron Nicholls as he drove into the box.

AFC Sudbury's Joe Grimwood and Bury Town captain Ollie Fenn battle for the ball in the air Picture: Neil Dady

The final whistle came as a relief to the large home crowd though ensured a deserved three points for the league leaders in a hard-fought derby.

It leaves Bury in 10th spot and six points adrift of the play-off zone ahead of hosting fourth-placed Lowestoft Town on Monday, January 2 (1pm) while Sudbury go to Coggeshall Town on the same afternoon (3pm).

Bury Town loanee Ashley Boatswain makes an important block in the area to deny AFC Sudbury's Josh Stokes Picture: Neil Dady

AFC Sudbury: Hughes, Brown, Harris, Turner, Grimwood, Pollard (Shaw 70'), Stokes, Hunter, Mayhew (Ainsworth 78'), Chatting, Hassan (Andrews 86'). Unused subs: Kirk, Dunne.

Booked: Mayhew (4'), Turner (13'), Harris (13')

Bury Town: Woods, Hood, Edwards, Fenn, O'Malley, White, Yaxley (Nydazayo 52'), Cutbush (Watkins 37'), Ramadan, Boatswain (Nicholls 84'), Jolland. Unused subs: Maughn, Avis.

Booked: Yaxley (13'), Boatswain (26'), Watkins (59'), White (90').

Attendance: 945

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Josh Mayhew. The pressure was on the former Bury player to fill the boots of Nnmadi Nwachuku and he certainly delivered with two well-taken finishes earning his side the three points.