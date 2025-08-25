Long Melford have announced a managerial change in their dugout.

Rob Fayers, who took charge at Stoneylands in January of this year, has stepped down from the position due to work commitments.

And he has been replaced in the hotseat by Martin ‘Macca’ McConnell.

Rob Fayers has stepped down as Long Melford manager. Picture: Mecha Morton

On the departure of Fayers, a club statement read: “Long Melford Football Club would like to place on record a massive thank you to Rob, from when he joined helping Dave Hennessey in the reserves, all the way to becoming first team Manager.

We thank him for his loyalty, commitment and dedication to the club. We wish Rob all the best in his future footballing endeavours.”

McConnell, meanwhile, has arrived at the club having enjoyed some recent success.

After guiding Thurston to Suffolk Junior Cup glory at Portman Road in 2023/24, last term he was at the helm of an Old Newton United side that won the Suffolk & Ipswich League Premier Division title.

McConnell’s first game in charge of Melford will be at home on Saturday against Diss Town (3pm).

Melford will go into that game having snapped a sequence of back-to-back First Division North defeats with a 2-1 victory at Whittlesey Athletic last weekend.