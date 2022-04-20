Jamie Bradbury has decided to step down from his role as manager of Long Melford.

Bradbury arrived at Stoneylands in 2016 as part of then boss Jules Mumford's coaching staff before taking over the reins a year later.

And while this campaign has left Melford facing up to a second from bottom finish and waiting on news of a reprieve to preserve their Step 5 status, Bradbury has overseen a successful spell at the helm.

Jamie Bradbury has had a successful spell in charge of Long Melford. Picture: Mecha Morton

The highlight of his stint came in 2019 when he guided the Villagers to Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup glory for the first time in the club's history.

Melford also looked to be on course for a top six finish when Covid-19 forced the 2019/20 campaign to be scrapped.

Bradbury, who will take charge of Melford for the final time on Saturday at home against Walsham-le-Willows, said: "It’s been a brilliant six years at the club, five as manager, and I have learned so much about the game at this level and grown as a manager and as a coach. It’s a decision I made a few weeks ago and was hoping it would have a better ending and we’d finish outside the bottom two. But sadly, it wasn’t to be.

"We played really well in many games this season, but just were not able to turn those performances into points enough, or grind out gritty wins, and that has ultimately cost us. But while it isn’t the way I’d like to be leaving the club, I have enjoyed some amazing times at Stoneylands, not least winning the League Cup, which is one of my proudest moments in football.

"I’d like to thank Jules Mumford for bringing me into the fold back in 2016, and then to Richard Powell and Alf Woodhouse for showing their faith in offering me the manager’s job when Jules departed.

"Thanks also to our new chairman Geoff Thomas, who has continued his unwavering support, and everyone else on the committee and behind the scenes at Stoneylands for everything they do to enable us to play football matches. Richard Kemp, club president, has also given me a lot of help during my time, for which I am extremely grateful.

"To all the coaches and backroom team who have worked alongside me here, it’s been a real pleasure, and of course to the players who I love to bits and wish I was able to lead them to safety this year.

"And finally, to my right-hand man, Steve Chisholm, who has become a great friend in the time we have spent together in the dugout and on the phone.

"Long Melford FC is a special club and will always be important to me, and I believe with what is going on at Stoneylands it can grow to enjoy a bright future. Whoever comes in as the next manager will have an exciting project on their hands.

"For me, though, we focus on our final game of the season at home on Saturday against Walsham-le-Willows, then it’s time for a break to reflect on what has been an unforgettable six years at Long Melford FC."

Bradbury is the second Thurlow Nunn League manager to leave his post this week following Ricky Cornish's sacking by Mildenhall Town on Monday.