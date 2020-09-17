Long Melford’s Jamie Bradbury is hoping another good Stoneylands crowd can be their 12th man after they were rewarded for Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup success with Step 3 Cheshunt set to visit on Tuesday (7.45pm).

The plumb draw against the Hertfordshire-based side, who play two levels higher, came after they knocked out Kempston Rovers – who play one league higher than Melford – via a penalty shootout following a goalless draw in the preliminary round at the weekend.

If the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit were able to progress past the first qualifying round tie it would equal their best ever run in the FA Cup, having lost 2-0 at Yeading in the second qualifying round in 2004/05.

Long Melford players present catering volunteer Debbie Rowe (from Debs' Diner) with some bithday flowers ahead of kick-off against Kempston Rovers (42266849)

And while boss Bradbury is focused on progression past Saturday’s opening Buildbase FA Vase tie at equivalent level Ilford (3pm), Tuesday’s game has generated plenty of excitement following Monday’s Wembley draw.

“We had a great crowd behind us on Saturday (132) and hopefully we will get more of the same next week,” he said.

“It was a good draw for us. First of all you want a home tie, certainly when it is a Tuesday night. It would have been nice to get a local derby along the way but we have got Step 3 Cheshunt.

Dan Swain is set to return from suspension in time for Tuesday's FA Cup tiePicture: Richard Marsham

“We do not know a lot about them but having looked at a few clips online they are going to be a good strong, tough side and we will have to be able to cope with that again.

“But we have got nothing to lose and we will give it our best again and see where that ends up for us at the end of the night.

“The crowd certainly played their part on Saturday and hopefully they can do the same for us again on Tuesday.”

Against Pitching In Southern League Division One Central outfit Kempston Rovers, Bradbury was pleased with the way they nullified the physical threat of their opponents in the first half with Jamie Griffiths and Archie Pether forcing saves.

Long Melford captain Steve Adams is set to be back available to start in Saturday's FA Vase tiePicture: Richard Marsham

The Villages got on top in the second period with Sam Mills’ header twice cleared off the line just before the hour mark, with Will Wingfield caught in the face by a defender’s boot with the referee ignoring the appeals for a penalty.

Melford then had a run of free kicks with Griffiths nearly finding that elusive goal while four minutes from time Kempston wasted a glorious chance to win it with Tyriq Hunte heading wide.

With the tie going straight to penalties under new no-replay rules this season, recently recruited young goalkeeper Finlay Shorten saved the first with Melford scoring three in a row before Kempston’s Ricardo Green fired high and wide. Kieran Michaels coolly netted the fourth to give Melford a 4-2 victory and spark joyous scenes around the ground.

“Penalties was the least we deserved,” said Bradbury. “It would have been a real disappointment, on the balance of play, if we did not get through.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s first round qualifying FA Vase tie at Essex Senior League side Ilford, Bradbury said: “We feel we could have a nice little run in that competition too, which is something Melford haven’t done for the last few years.

“Ilford will be a tough game and we know that. Whenever you go down to London you know what to expect.

“We will go and play our normal game and hopefully we will have too much for them.”

Bradbury is hoping captain Steve Adams is fully recovered from a back problem while Dan Swain will be back from suspension for Tuesday.

