Long Melford manager David Hennessey believes their first official league win of the season was a reward for a set of improved performances and hopes it can provide some much-needed momentum.

The Villagers had seen the points from a 1-0 home win against Norwich United in their third fixture of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign chalked off following the latter’s withdrawal in mid-September.

Since then it had been a miserable run looking to get off the mark before the magic first three-point haul arrived in their first game of 2024 in a 1-0 victory at Sheringham on Saturday, courtesy of Will Wingfield’s early header from a corner.

Long Melford got back to celebrating a league win on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

It was a result which their manager had been confident was on its way but was nonetheless relieved to see materialise, especially having had to name a makeshift centre-back pairing of Wingfield and Jibril Akinade with Josh Collins suspended and Jake Jackson and Deklyn Roy injured.

"Obviously we wanted to get the win and we wanted to get it sooner rather than later, so to get that monkey off our back is very important,” said Hennessey.

"But what I would say is our performances have trending on an uptick with the games over Christmas; taking a point up at Thetford (0-0), a place where we traditionally get nothing, holding Newmarket (2-2) in what was a real properly good game, and we went up to Ely (lost 3-1) and played some of the best football we have all season but came away with nothing.

Long Melford manager David Hennessey was pleased to see his side finally get a league win on the board Picture: Mecha Morton

"Sheringham is a tough place to go, it's a long journey and we lost 5-1 there last year in some horrific conditions, so to pick up the win was very important but also to get the reward for how we've been playing. We hadn't been playing badly, we've been playing some good football.

"I think if we hadn't got all three points it's another one where you sit there and go we had the chances and haven't taken them.

“We hit the woodwork and had some good chances. One-nil should have really been two or possibly three."

Norwich United’s withdrawal has seemingly removed the threat of the single relegation spot but Hennessey has previously stated his desire to leave nothing to chance by finishing above the 19th spot they currently occupy. The gap to Kirkley & Pakefield, who also won at the weekend, is currently five points with Melford holding a game in hand.

“Our goal is still to finish as high as we possibly can and that's always going to be the case,” he said.

"We are a lot of points behind and I think we've just got to concentrate on what we're doing.

"If we pick up the wins where I think we can get those results then the maths will work itself out and we'll start moving up the table."

Their first chance to build on Saturday’s feelgood factor should have been in the League Challenge Cup at Harwich & Parkeston on Tuesday, but the third attempt to play the fourth round tie, for a spot in the quarter-finals, was thwarted by a frozen pitch.

They will head to 10th-placed Hadleigh United on Saturday (3pm) looking to back up the three points.

Hennessey said: "Winning breeds confidence and it gives everyone the belief. I say everyone, but myself and my coaching staff, we believe in what we're doing and we know what we're trying to achieve here.

"We know we have the support and backing of the committee and the key stakeholders within the club.

"It was nice to get the reward, it was nice to pick up the three points but it's still only three points, you don't get bonus points for being a nice team or playing good football, you've got to win your games."

He added: "Hadleigh is always a good game but going there with a bit of momentum, suddenly you're saying that's one loss in four so we're trending in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, Melford have exercised their right to switch their cup tie with Harwich & Parkeston to Stoneylands next Wednesday (7.45pm).